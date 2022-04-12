Shamir Optical announces partnership with Blink Technologies

Leading optical lens producer Shamir Optical announced a new strategic partnership with Israeli AI-based eye-tracking startup Blink Technologies on Sunday – with the aim of collaborating on research and innovation in the field of ophthalmology.

Shamir Optical, a world-leading company in the production of high-performance optical lenses, will become a shareholder in Blink, as well as provide personnel and expertise in sales, customer service and R&D. Shamir Optical already bases its R&D in Israel, so the collaboration with Blink figures to boost Shamir Optical’s R&D capabilities.

"Shamir prides itself on always being at the forefront of new technological developments to create better solutions for improving people’s vision,” said Shamir CEO and President Yagen Moshe.

Blink Technologies, which aims to become the world’s leader in eye-tracking technology, creates products and software that enable users to make selections and other actions via “gaze tracking,” which tracks a user’s eye movement and can infer what action a user would like to undergo – all without the need to click a button.

"We use our proprietary AI-based, eye-tracking software solution to simplify ophthalmic measurement processes. We hope to contribute to Shamir's continued leadership in the ophthalmic lens design and manufacturing industry,” Oren Yogev, CEO of Blink, said.

“Blink Technologies is developing breakthrough solutions based on eye tracking, and it is natural for us to partner with them," Moshe declared.