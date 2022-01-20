The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Special Content

Shamir Optical – Innovating Lens Technologies

By ALAN ROSENBAUM
Published: JANUARY 20, 2022 09:47
Yagen Moshe, CEO of Shamir Optical (photo credit: Yael Kimhi)
Yagen Moshe, CEO of Shamir Optical
(photo credit: Yael Kimhi)
“We focus on improving life by improving vision,” says Yagen Moshe, CEO of Shamir Optical, speaking from Singapore, where he manages the company’s worldwide operations. Shamir Optical, which will be celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2022, has grown from a small factory headquartered at Kibbutz Shamir in Israel’s north into a worldwide operation that has become one of the world’s leading developers of lenses for eyeglasses. Shamir specializes in the development, marketing, and production of spectacle lenses, selling its products to eye care professionals through thirty locations around the world, operating 18 laboratories with a total workforce of 2,500 in 22 countries.
The origins of the company date back to 1972, explains Moshe, when Kibbutz Shamir, like many other kibbutzim at that time, was transitioning from agriculture to industry. Kibbutz members opened a factory for casting molds for spectacle lenses. Over the years, the company and its products grew. Research and development for its products are still conducted on the kibbutz. Today the company is jointly owned by Kibbutz Shamir and EssilorLuxottica SA, an Italian-French multinational corporation.
When the pandemic began, most stores that sold Shamir products were shuttered, and the company’s sales decreased by 90%. After three months, its products were deemed essential, and most of its stores reopened. Shamir representatives couldn’t visit resellers, and the company had to work remotely in its development and marketing for much of the time. The company adapted quickly and provided digital solutions for eye professionals to help support end-users who couldn’t interact directly with customers.
“During the pandemic,” says Yagen Moshe, “people became more aware of their eyes.” With millions of people confined to their homes for weeks and months at a time, computer screens became the window to the world for many. In a nod to the digital circumstances, says Moshe, Shamir is releasing ‘Expression,’ a new lens coating that removes the reflection that people see when conducting video calls. Additionally, Shamir made extensive use of ‘big data’ during the pandemic to develop new products. One outstanding example is the Autograph Intelligence lens, the first progressive lens of its kind that is optimally tailored to individual eyeglass wearers’ needs and visual age (the physiological age of one’s eyes) via artificial intelligence.
While the pandemic accelerated the uses of technology for Shamir, Moshe says that “there are things that we are doing, now that the borders are open, that we could not do digitally. Contracts that need to be finalized need the social touch. In the last few months, we have closed deals over dinners and drinks.” Additionally, he says, some technologies cannot be implemented virtually and require the participation of technicians at the location.
The vital role that Shamir employees play in the company also became apparent during the pandemic, says Moshe. “We learned that they need to be part of decisions, and we shared more information and more decisions with more employees.” During lockdown periods, Shamir provided workers with solutions and support to work from home. “It is most important to show them that there is direction, there is leadership, and that they will be part of the leadership.” He added that providing top-quality service to eye care professionals that sell Shamir products has long been a pillar of the company that sets it apart from the competition. During the pandemic, Shamir Optical improved its customer service even more, notes Moshe, staying in touch with customers and providing them with needed information.
Yagen Moshe says that 2021 was a profitable year for Shamir, as it managed to increase its presence, name, and brand. In 2022, the company will be introducing three new technologies  – the Expression coating that decreases reflection, the new MetaForm lens, which Moshe says is stronger, safer, and more cosmetic, and Spark, an instrument developed with Blink Optical in Haifa, that allows eye care professionals to measure lenses to frame remotely.
The organization has a strong social conscience to improve people’s vision and encourages raising awareness of the need for periodic vision tests. In Israel alone, says Moshe, over two million citizens need corrections to their vision. The company has partnered with the Alpine F1 Team Formula 1 auto racing team to improve the visual quality and safety of race members. Ultimately, new technologies that come from this partnership will benefit people everywhere.
Companies such as Apple, Metaverse, and Amazon are looking to use their products in augmented and virtual reality products in the next decade. Moshe says that Shamir, with its hi-tech know-how and understanding of lenses, is uniquely positioned to succeed in this market in the future. “Most important,” says Yagen Moshe, “Shamir is an ambassador for Israel to the world. Our products arrive to the end user all over the world. We are a good voice for Israeli technology.”    

This article is taken from The Jerusalem Post Annual Executive Magazine 2021-2022. To read the entire magazine, click here.
This article was written in cooperation with Shamir Optical
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israel Police must be investigated for using NSO's Pegasus - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Yitz Greenberg

An appeal to Mandelblit - opinion

 By YITZ GREENBERG
Sarah Kass

Don't let Elizabeth Holmes make bad blood for entrepreneurs

 By SARAH KASS
Gil Troy

Open letter to Officer N., the 'friendly' firer - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader

BDS is a colonialist movement - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Most Read
1

Texas synagogue hostages freed, British gunman dead

Law enforcement vehicles are seen in the area where a man has reportedly taken people hostage at a synagogue during services that were being streamed live, in Colleyville, Texas, US, January 15, 2022.
2

Sixth mass extinction event in progress - and it's humanity's fault - study

EARTH, from Beresheet’s vantage point
3

Large asteroid stronger than nuke heading towards Earth late January

An asteroid is seen heading towards the planet in this artistic rendition.
4

COVID-19: New Omicron sub variant discovered in Israel

Scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus
5

Did the Exodus happen? Israeli scholar tours Egypt to show it did

Tourists look at the 3200-year-old Abu Simbel temple during a daily sound and light show, on the eve of the anniversary of pharaoh king Ramses II's coronation.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by