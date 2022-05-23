The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Business & Innovation Tech & Start-ups
 

Israel and Morocco are tightening their business relationship

The two nations are focusing on collaborating in the innovation space following their normalization.

By ZACHY HENNESSEY
Published: MAY 23, 2022 18:26
Morocco-Israel (Illustrative) (photo credit: Courtesy)
Morocco-Israel (Illustrative)
(photo credit: Courtesy)

Israel and Morocco have been engaging in increased business collaboration since December 2020, when the Israel-Morocco normalization agreement was signed, opening a world of opportunities between the two countries from direct flights to economic cooperation and innovation collaboration. The latter point is the focus of the Morocco-Israel Connect to Innovate forum taking place in Casablanca from May 23-26.

The first-of-its-kind forum, coordinated by Israel’s Start-Up Nation Central and CPR in close collaboration with the General Confederation of Moroccan Enterprises, will introduce top Israeli entrepreneurs to the Moroccan market, aiming to increase bilateral trade and provide technological solutions to some of the North African country’s biggest pain points. Moroccan and Israeli leaders from governmental institutions, major companies and tech innovators will be brought together to focus on technological innovations across the sectors of AgriFood, water, logistics, energy and sustainability.

The primary objective of the event is to build a strong foundation for business opportunities through tech innovation, with the secondary objective of exploring the potential for creating tech jobs in Morocco. Start-Up Nation Central executives have already been invited to Morocco to meet with senior leaders and strategize together about how to accomplish these goals.

The three-day conference will feature keynotes from speakers including Dganit Vered, investor, board member, business leader and mentor with senior management experience with Intel, Perrigo and Hazera in innovation, engineering, R&D, operations and projects; Nadav Berger, an early food-tech pioneer, co-founder of the Foodlab application lab, Foodlab Capital and the first VC in the Israel FoodTech scene; Ido Yosovzon, Start-Up Nation Central’s AgriFood-Tech Sector Lead; and Yosef Abramowitz, named by CNN as one of the top six Green Pioneers worldwide, former president of the Arava Power Company and current CEO and president of Energiya Global.

Israel has been busy in the international business collaboration field lately, having also made moves to tighten its new relationship with the United Arab Emirates following the signing of the historic Abraham Accords. 

ISRAEL, UAE AND BAHRAIN sign the Abraham Accords at the White House in 2020. Had the Heavens gifted Israel with reprieve from diplomatic ‘tsunamis,’ but not bestowed upon it the blessings of the Abraham Accords – dayenu. (credit: TOM BRENNER/REUTERS) ISRAEL, UAE AND BAHRAIN sign the Abraham Accords at the White House in 2020. Had the Heavens gifted Israel with reprieve from diplomatic ‘tsunamis,’ but not bestowed upon it the blessings of the Abraham Accords – dayenu. (credit: TOM BRENNER/REUTERS)

During a conference focusing on UAE-Israeli collaboration, Dr. Sabah al-Binali, partner and executive chairman of OurCrowd Arabia - the Gulf-based branch of the Israeli VC fund - spoke to the importance of recognizing the cultural differences between Israel and its potential business partners, and understanding that the two-sided nature of that observation.

“People talk about the differences a lot, but if there's a lot of differences, that means there's a lot of complementary facets,” he said. “It's all about identifying those and figuring out how to work together with them.”



Tags business diplomacy morocco innovation Abraham Accords
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by