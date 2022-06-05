The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Future Sport Israel expo hosts NFL, European top leagues officials

Delegates from the most popular sports leagues around the globe came to Tel Aviv to see Israeli sporting innovations.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 5, 2022 14:26
The Future Sport Israel 2022 expo held in Bloomfield Stadium (photo credit: LENS PRODUCTIONS)
Representatives from the biggest sports leagues and competitions in the world arrived at Tel Aviv's Bloomfield Stadium last week for an expo of new Israeli technological innovations in the field of sports. 

Future Sport Israel 2022, led by the Israel Export & International Cooperation Institute and the Economy Ministry's Foreign Trade Administration, hosted delegates from the most popular sports leagues around the globe who came to see how Israeli tech can innovate both players' performance on the pitch and the organization's financial performance off it.

Expo representatives 

Officials from the NFL, Spanish soccer league La Liga and Italian professional soccer and basketball top divisions Seria A and Lega Basket Serie A were all in Tel Aviv for the third edition of the Future Sport Israel expo, which was launched in 2019.

In addition, representatives from leading sporting brands, investors and sports media giants from Germany, France, Spain, China, India, South Africa and more all attended the expo to familiarize themselves with the new Israeli technology which will soon be ingrained into the sports tech industry.

The expo showcased innovations made by some of 220 different Israeli companies which focus on creating sporting innovations, with a combined investment total of some $700 million from both Israel and abroad.

The Israeli tech offered innovations in the fields of sports broadcasting and media, performance analysis and sports science, players' health and well-being, the fans' viewing experience, creating additional sources of income for sports organizations and much more.

This year's event was held physically for the first time since the first event in 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

"Israeli hi-tech is on the map, not just in the industry but at international sports events and in stadiums"

Ayelet Nachmias-Rabin, director-general of the Israel Export & International Cooperation Institute

"We believe Israel can become a leader of sport innovations and we are working toward that by showcasing our companies to some of the biggest sports organizations around the globe," Ayelet Nachmias-Rabin, director-general of the Israel Export & International Cooperation Institute, said at the event. 

Some of the special guests spotted at the expo include the legendary Maccabi Tel Aviv basketball player Miki Berkovich, former Israeli national team goalkeeper Boni Ginzburg and Hapoel Tel Aviv footballer Idan Vered.



