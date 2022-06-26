Trans workers among most-discriminated populations in Israeli business

The Israeli not-for-profit worker’s rights organization LGBTech has released the results of a recent survey detailing the experiences of members of the LGBTQ community’s experiences in the workplace. Among the statistics noted in the survey, nearly half (39%) of the 18% who reported workplace discrimination or harassment based on their gender identity or sexual orientation are transgender workers.

The survey canvassed more than 1,100 LGBTQ interviewees who reported on various issues including their relationships with employers and colleagues, instances of workplace harassment, and the extent to which a workplace's gay-friendly outlook impacted their willingness to work there.

“An employer can be very diverse in the way that they recruit employees. But if its work culture doesn't provide space for people that come from different backgrounds, then you see that the retention of those populations is low.” Shachar Grembek, chair and founder of LGBTech

The results have shown that, while significant progress has been made in regards to the inclusion of the lesbian, gay and bisexual communities in the Israeli business industry, the trans community does not yet enjoy the same level of acceptance.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

“We have very little trans community in the tech industry,” said Shachar Grembek, chair and founder of LGBTech. He noted that the presence of employers’ personal biases, both conscious and unconscious, can make a serious impact on LGBTQ workers’ representation in the business industry, particularly for more marginalized groups such as trans people and queer Arabs (which make up the second most discriminated-against population on the survey, at 34%).

Shachar Grembek, Chair & Founder of LGBTech (credit: Omer Stein)

Diversity and inclusion doesn't end with hiring

He elaborated on the importance of both diversity and inclusion in the workplace: while the former generates varied teams of employees that can bring novel and differing perspectives to the workplace, the latter is critical in helping marginalized groups feel willing to stick around and keep working. “An employer can be very diverse in the way that they recruit employees. But if its work culture doesn't provide space for people that come from different backgrounds, then you see that the retention of those populations is low.”

For the past 11 years, Grembek’s organization has been promoting the diversity and inclusion of members of the LGBTQ community in the employment arena in Israel, through mentorship projects and networking events as well as with government ministries and MKs in promoting public policy for the inclusion of queer people in the employment market.

“If you look on LinkedIn, you’ll see that many companies in Israel have celebrated pride, either by changing their logo, or having happy hour, or having some lecture from someone from the LGBT community, which is something that you hardly saw five years ago, and you didn't see 10 years ago,” Grembek said. “I think we’ve made very good progress. And I'm happy that we also took part in this progress.”

With that progress under its belt, LGBTech’s next step is to create a toolkit for employers to utilize in order to increase their level of queer inclusivity. “Our goal for the next five years is to help employees understand what else they can do, other than a happy hour.”

To that end, Grembek intends to develop “an index for companies, that doesn't include only the happy hour and the logo, but a variety of things: policies and practices that they implement in the workplace for LGBT people to feel safer. That includes lowering the barriers for recruitment, specifically for trans people, but also other populations as well.”

LGBTech’s index exists, and is currently in the pilot stage; Grembek expects it to launch in full next year. “I believe that once we launch it, employers will start saying ‘Oh, we can also do this, and that, and we didn't think about this,’” he said. “Sometimes when I ask employers what they do to make an inclusive work environment, they don't know. And I see it as part of our responsibility to help them understand how to achieve that.”