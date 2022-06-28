The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Bennett cyber warning to Iran: 'If you mess with Israel, you’ll pay a price'

"Cyber most prominent dimension of future warfare," said Bennett. "Replace dozens of commandos with keyboard"

By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Published: JUNE 28, 2022 11:08
IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kohavi with officers from the Israeli military's cyber units (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kohavi with officers from the Israeli military's cyber units
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Iran will "pay a price" if it interferes with Israeli cyber-infrastructure, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett warned on Tuesday.

Speaking at the Tel Aviv University Cyber Week, Bennett said, “just like there is nuclear deterrence, there is going to be cyber deterrence. My approach generally, and especially with Iran is – and we don’t go around wreaking havoc in Tehran, that has never been our policy - but our policy is if you mess with Israel you’ll pay a price.”

“You can no longer hit Israel indirectly and through proxies and think you’ll get away with it.”

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett

Future cyber warfare

“You can no longer hit Israel indirectly and through proxies and think you’ll get away with it,” Bennett continued.

The prime minister said, “if you are a bully who sends folks - we will try to hit you,” with kinetic, covert and cyber, adding “anyone attacking us in cyber, we are going to attack back. We are not going to be feeble here.”

Bennett stated, “we can get stuff done hitting your enemy through cyber. Before we needed to send 50-100 commandos behind enemy lines with huge risks.”

Cyber attack (credit: INGIMAGE) Cyber attack (credit: INGIMAGE)

“Now we get a bunch of smart folks together sitting at a keyboard and achieve the same effect…It is inevitable that cyber is going to become one, if not the most, prominent dimension of future warfare,” he said.



