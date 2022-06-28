The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Israel cyber chief: Iran has become our dominant rival in cyber

Israel National Cyber Directorate (INCD) Chief Gaby Portnoy: “We see them, we know how they work and we are there.”

By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Published: JUNE 28, 2022 10:23
Iran has become our dominant rival in cyber together with Hezbollah and Hamas, Israel National Cyber Directorate (INCD) Chief Gaby Portnoy said on Tuesday.

Speaking at Tel Aviv University’s Cyber Week, he said, “We see them, we know how they work and we are there.”

INCD Chief Gaby Portnoy

Portnoy made his comments a day after Iran’s steel industry took one of its biggest cyber hits in history, bringing it to a grinding halt and only days after an Iranian cyberattack on Israel’s siren early warning systems in Jerusalem and Eilat.

The INCD chief said Israel is building a “cyber iron dome” which will elevate cybersecurity by using new mechanisms with cyber parameters that will “reduce cyberattacks, provide new big data and an AI overall approach to synchronize nationwide real-time detection… for ongoing cyberdefense efforts.”

He said, “we are moving faster from resilience to proactive defense,” trying to come after cyber attackers in their digital safe havens where they had planned attacks in the past without interference.

Further, he said we “need cybersecurity protocols for infrastructure” to be used also for the wider public, including extending tools and skills to the entire private sector and down supply chains.

Even smaller businesses need help to understand cyber threat intelligence and with capacity building for their defense to contribute to the national cyberdefense.



