The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Business & Innovation Tech & Start-ups
 

Playtika gets new $8.7b. majority stakeholder

Playtika is a strong mobile gaming contender worldwide, and it’s one of the largest casual game developers in Israel, which is home to many companies putting out casual games.

By ZACHY HENNESSEY
Published: JUNE 28, 2022 16:25
The augmented reality mobile game "Pokemon Go" by Nintendo (photo credit: REUTERS)
The augmented reality mobile game "Pokemon Go" by Nintendo
(photo credit: REUTERS)

The Israeli mobile gaming giant Playtika is to be purchased by private equity firm Joffre Capital, according to a report from Axios.

"Israel is really strong in games whose main metric of success is financial.”

Dani Bacon, head of Game Hub

Joffre Capital is set to become Playtika’s majority stakeholder after making an $8.7 billion purchase of stakes from a corporate Chinese shareholder.

The stakes are being traded at a premium of over 40% on the closing price of the company’s shares on Monday. Following Axios’ report, Playtika’s share price has leaped by over 32%.

Prior to Axios’s report, Playtika’s market cap had declined significantly since the company’s public launch, from $11b to $6b.

A message from the mobile game 'Pearl's Peril' from Playtika's studio Wooga encourages users to stay at home but to socialize with friends in-game. (credit: PLAYTIKA STUDIO WOOGA)A message from the mobile game 'Pearl's Peril' from Playtika's studio Wooga encourages users to stay at home but to socialize with friends in-game. (credit: PLAYTIKA STUDIO WOOGA)

In February, Playtika announced that it was investigating moves that could maximize value to its shareholder. It seems that this deal with Joffre Capital is a step in the right direction for the casual game company.

“As part of the process, the board intends to consider a full range of strategic alternatives, which could include a sale of the company or other possible transactions,” the company said.

Israel's mobile gaming market

Playtika is a strong mobile gaming contender worldwide, and it’s one of the largest casual game developers in Israel, which is home to many companies putting out casual games.

“Israel is a kind of games empire but if you look at the ecosystem and where Israel is influential, it’s very [focused on] and mobile and casual genres. Israel is really strong in games whose main metric of success is financial,” said Dani Bacon, the head of a recently-launched Israeli game development accelerator program Game Hub.

Israel’s gaming industry is still in its infancy, but it has the potential to grow into a formidable global force, said Dan Greenberg, the chief design officer at IronSource.

“Israeli venture capital is putting money into gaming that it wasn’t before. You see how the whole [Israeli business] ecosystem is getting behind it,” Greenberg said.

In an interview earlier this year, Yonatan Tepperberg, technical artist at Haifa-based game studio Clover Bite, told The Jerusalem Post about the importance of mobile gaming companies like Playtika for the future of Israel’s hardcore game development industry

“It’s unavoidable that the industry here in Israel focuses mostly on mobile games, or free-to-play games, or casual games or hyper-casual games,” he said. “I think it’s great that we have such an industry here. It’s really fertile soil for developers to learn actual tools and techniques to make great games.”



Tags hi-tech app mobile gaming Gaming
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by