Cervello is here to protect trains from cyber threats

When one pictures a hacker in their mind, the target of the hooded figure’s nefarious activity is typically an unassuming citizen’s bank account, a website’s password database, or a high school’s student grade database. Cervello is a cybersecurity company focused on protecting a less-considered field: trains.

Cyber Week 2022 is currently underway, gathering hundreds of cybersecurity experts and companies to discuss the current challenges and future potential of the industry; during the event, a panel on rail security was moderated by Israel Baron, former Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) of Israel Railways, and a current Vice President at Cervello. The panel was Cyber Week’s first on the subject, opening the opportunity for many more niche topics to be deliberated at future iterations of the conference.

Railway mission-critical systems have long been considered secure because of their seemingly isolated network approach. However, recent cyber attacks in Italy, Belarus and the UK have highlighted the critically vulnerable state of rail cybersecurity, as escalating global tensions coupled with industry-wide modernization have given greater motivation and new avenues for malicious actors to infiltrate vulnerable and unprotected systems.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

In response to these developments, Cervello has offered rail organizations a targeted solution via their proprietary platform. Cervello’s security system passively monitors for vulnerabilities and threats across all connected infrastructure assets, providing rail operators and infrastructure managers with continuous visibility of their network and security posture, along with the intelligence and guidance they need to respond as necessary.

“Beyond feeling proud, we are truly excited to see rail cybersecurity receive the attention it deserves at such a major cybersecurity conference,” said Roie Onn, CEO and co-founder of Cervello. “Working with some of the largest rail organizations in the world, we are aware and sensitive to the needs and challenges of the industry and look forward to sharing our own knowledge and experience with other industry experts.”

“Working with some of the largest rail organizations in the world, we are aware and sensitive to the needs and challenges of the industry and look forward to sharing our own knowledge and experience with other industry experts.” Roie Onn, CEO and co-founder of Cervello

As modern technology infrastructure has developed, so too has the technology used to breach it. The continuous race to protect our tech systems is fueled by an endless supply of nefarious actors who - according to Nir Zuk, founder and CTO of cybersecurity company Palo Alto Networks - are pretty highly incentivized.

“It’s becoming more and more prominent because we have more and more devices, and also it pays off more and more to be a cyber criminal,” Zuk noted during a panel at the Jerusalem Post London Conference earlier this year. “It's very lucrative, most of the activities are being done from countries where there is no downside to being a cyber-criminal.”