NESS, Techlinic to open employment center in east Jerusalem

Israeli company NESS is launching an employment and training center in east Jerusalem in conjunction with another comany, Techlinic. Amid labor shortages in the fields of development, testing and automation, the move is expected to provide employment opportunities for hundreds of local residents.

The companies said in a statement that the establishment of the center will create real opportunities to enter a wide range of specialized high-tech fields for young graduates of universities both in Israel and overseas living in east Jerusalem.

The center will be one of multiple NESS employment centers across the country designed to eliminate geographical distance as a barrier to employment, the companies added. Other centers are located in Beitar Illit, Bnei Brak, Beersheba and Lod.

At the new center in east Jerusalem, local engineering graduates will be trained in advanced technological fields. The company aims to integrate new workers with industry veterans to complete projects for government, financial and technological clients.

The first round of training is a four-month-long intensive boot camp in development and automated testing, attended by 25 hand-picked engineers selected from hundreds of applicants. Following training, graduates will become full-time employees for NESS, working in a hybrid format that will enable them to work either remotely or in person.

Techlinic CEO Muhammad Qawais (credit: TAMARA HALASEH)

"I welcome the project in east Jerusalem that will provide an employment solution for young people in the Arab sector who live in the area," said Techlinic CEO Muhammad Qawais. "This is a quality population that is looking for a worthy solution to express its abilities. Every year, another 300 engineers are added to the circle of job seekers, and the solution we can provide them will allow them to work under favorable conditions, both in terms of wages and in terms of the work environment. Instead of traveling for 3 hours a day to work in the center or in Ramallah, which these days they have to do in order to integrate into the high-tech world, they will be able to get to work in their neighborhood. Needless to say, in addition to the employment and professional value, there is an opportunity to create equal opportunities and close gaps in society as a whole."