Biden visits east Jerusalem without Israeli flag on limousine

Move seen as directly undermining Israeli sovereignty over eastern part of capital.

By LAHAV HARKOV
Published: JULY 15, 2022 11:57
Screenshots from Israel Police video showing that an Israeli flag on Biden's vehicle was replaced with an American flag when entering east Jerusalem (photo credit: Screenshot/Israel Police/Jerusalem Post Staff edit)
Screenshots from Israel Police video showing that an Israeli flag on Biden's vehicle was replaced with an American flag when entering east Jerusalem
(photo credit: Screenshot/Israel Police/Jerusalem Post Staff edit)

During Joe Biden's visit to Israel this week, he showered the country with love. He spoke about how someone does not have to be Jewish to be a Zionist and how he would always support Israel's right to defend itself by itself. 

On Friday though, Biden arrived at the east Jerusalem hospital Augusta Victoria in a limousine without an Israeli flag, a sharp break from the way he traveled throughout Israel over the last few days when his armored limousine - known as the "Beast" - had an Israeli flag on one side and an American flag on the other. 

The move is a direct undermining of Israeli sovereignty over east Jerusalem, a part of the capital annexed by Israel shortly after the Six Day War in 1967. 

Biden's visit to east Jerusalem had already angered Israelis after he refused a request to allow a government official to accompany him on the visit to the hospital where he committed $100 million to Palestinian hospitals, adding to funds already allocated to the matter.



