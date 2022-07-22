The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Israeli cybersec company Sygnia identifies phishing scam

According to Sygnia, the email claims that the recipient has purchased a premium subscription to Duolingo or Masterclass and urges them to contact "customer service" in order to cancel the payment.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JULY 22, 2022 01:59
Oren Biderman, Sygnia (photo credit: SYGNIA)
Oren Biderman, Sygnia
(photo credit: SYGNIA)

Israeli cybersecurity company Sygnia identified a phishing attack disguised as an email from Duolingo and Masterclass, Sygnia said.

The company traced the attack to a hacking group called Luna Moth.

According to Sygnia, the email claims that the recipient has purchased a premium subscription to Duolingo or Masterclass and urges them to contact "customer service" in order to cancel the payment. When the user gets on a video call with a "representative," multiple tools are covertly installed on their computer, granting hackers access to the data of employees or organizations.

Sygnia said that it has assisted numerous companies that have been targeted by phishing attacks in which sensitive data were stolen.

Sygnia researchers Noam Lifshitz, Oren Biderman and Tomer Lahiani said that companies can be exposed to cyber attacks when employees open emails that seem legitimate. Hackers subsequently steal data and demand ransom from organizations.

Examples of invoices attached as PDF files to the phishing emails (credit: SYGNIA)Examples of invoices attached as PDF files to the phishing emails (credit: SYGNIA)

Vulnerability

In order to enable employees to work remotely, companies often install VPNs onto their computers, giving them a private connection to a company's network. This can be exploited by hackers to gain access to sensitive information, such as company assets, materials and documents.

Synia emphasized that in order to avoid falling for a phishing scam, if users receive an invoice for an expense they do not recognize, they should check their expenses or contact their credit card company. The company stressed that users should not risk exposing their computer to malign actors.



