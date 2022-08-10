Well4Tech is seeking a second batch of promising health-tech startups

The world of health-tech is thriving, and new start-ups with fresh innovations are popping up across Israel. Capitalizing on the potential in the market, Arieli Capital and The Bridge healing center are launching a second batch of Well4Tech, a program that connects market-ready health-tech start-ups with investors and industry leaders in order to advance and support their market expansion.

Throughout the four-day program, the start-ups will participate in more than 160 sessions with investors and industry leaders focused on three critical areas of support: market expansion, partners and client lead generation and capital exposure.

“We are looking forward to selecting our second batch of start-ups for Well4Tech, who – in addition to their business potential – will present a significant impact in advancing technologies with the power to help improve the lives of millions of people around the world,” said Or Haviv, managing partner at Arieli Capital.

“With each program batch, we see a significant leap in the demand from both partners, investors and startups.” Or Haviv

Well4Tech is currently accepting applications for its second batch until August 25. Selected start-ups will receive access to a Connecticut-based office space for up to a year. They will also have the opportunity to scale up with the support of Oracle Cloud – one of many program collaborators that include ShareNett multi-family offices platform, the Jewish Federation, the Connecticut Technology Council, Lunch.co, University of Connecticut, UConn ventures, CI-CT Innovations, AdvanceCT, Pillsbury Law and the Israel Foreign Ministry in Boston.

Or Haviv, managing partner at Arieli Capital. (credit: LIAT MENDE)

The program’s first batch took place in Connecticut in May 2022, with 90% of the program’s graduating start-ups now in commercial and capital raising processes, having accumulated over $16.5 million. That success was a great sign to investors that Well4Tech’s program is worth watching.

“With each program batch, we see a significant leap in the demand from both partners, investors and start-ups,” said Haviv.

Testimonials

Oded Broshi, CEO and co-founder at Elvy.ai – a start-up in Well4Tech’s last batch – echoed the sentiment, noting that the program’s efficient use of time scored his company a great position from which to grow.

“Through the packed days of meetings with investors, mentors and entrepreneurs, [as well as] focused workshops, we were able to attract more investors,” said Broshi. “We are now in the middle of a funding round, and Well4Tech, along with the support of Arieli Capital, have allowed us to speed up to light speed.”