Sonovia’s ultrasonic tech reinvents fabric reinforcement

Textile work, much like farming or complaining about the weather, remains one of humanity’s longest-standing activities; and just as humankind has developed tractors and AccuWeather in order to optimally achieve the latter tasks, so too has it developed several technologies to improve upon the process of weaving fabric.

The latest development, from Israeli start-up Sonovia, adds to a long heritage of advancements in the field by reinforcing fabrics via the power of sound.

Via its primary product Sonofix, Sonovia uses ultrasonic waves in order to integrate chemical compounds into textiles, forcing the compounds into the fabric itself. These compounds can impart properties such as antibacterial and antiviral coating, water resistance and flame retardancy.

“In our machine sound waves shoot chemicals straight onto the surface of the fabric,” explained Sonovia’s CTO Liat Goldhammer, when asked to explain the technology to me as though I were a kindergartener. “Imagine millions of ‘bullets’ being shot to the textile surface at split-second intervals and covering the surface with new properties like anti-microbial, anti-UV and more.”

This methodology is a departure from the textile reinforcement procedures of yore. “The way it's done today and has been done for the last 100 years, is with a lot of water, a lot of chemicals and a lot of what we call ‘binders,’ which seal the fabrics over time and make them wash resistant,” said Igal Zaitun, Sonovia’s CEO. He explained that the dipping and soaking procedures of the past left behind massive amounts of chemical wastewater and pollutants.

Sonovia’s innovation answers that problem directly and offers a host of advantages over that dated method. “One, it reduces the number of chemicals, binders, water and energy needed [to achieve the same goal]. Second, we enable manufacturers to achieve higher performance, because we put the materials inside the fabric using ultrasonic waves. This means that we anchor it very, very deeply into the fibers and it doesn't come out, so it's really resistant to time and abrasion,” explained Zaitun.

“The third advantage is that the technology is completely [material] agnostic. Because it's not a chemical bond — it's a physical bond — you don't have to change your chemistry when you change the fabric you’re working with,” he continued. “It works on cotton, polyester, nylon and mixes of fibers. It works on any fabric.”

The first Sonofix machine has been installed on the production line at the Tel Aviv-based textile company Delta Galil’s innovation center, where the machine will be used for internal tests, followed by the machine’s integration into the fabric tests for the brands' Delta Galil works with.

Promotion of environmentally-friendly products

The collaboration is in line with Delta Galil's policy to promote environmentally friendly products, and also positions it as a global pioneer in the adoption of such technologies. During the initial stages of the agreement, pilot tests were carried out that integrated Sonovia's technology in Delta fabrics with different compositions for leading sports and underwear brands. External lab test results showed very high antibacterial activity according to two international standards (even after 50 washing cycles).

Most recently, the company responsible for the Delta Galil unit’s construction and installation, BRÜCKNER, has signed a memorandum of agreement (MOU) with Sonovia regarding the commercial sale of Sonofix units. According to the MOU, Sonofix machines will be manufactured by Bruckner according to Sonovia's specifications; Bruckner will also provide Sonovia with R&D, engineering and global technical support services for customers.

“We are proud to cooperate with Sonovia, which shares with us a common vision of developing groundbreaking solutions in the field of textile production,” said Regina Bruckner, CEO of the Bruckner company. “This strategic cooperation stems from the need to find a solution to the severe pollution problem of the textile industry.”