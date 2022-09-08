Upstep has record August, sells 300% more insoles than 2021

Upstep said it had record sales in August 2022, with approximately 6,100 pairs of insoles being sold compared to August 2021’s sales, 2,000 pairs, for an increase of over 300%.

The volume of sales in August 2022 increased by 120% and amounted to $1 million compared to August 2021, a product of substantial improvements and efficiencies in all company channels.

After many months of optimization work, the company created a solid foundation for a significant increase in sales, while improving all the data at the same time.

In 2022, the firm’s sales volume is expected to increase by 54% (in 2021, the company sold 34,000 pairs of insoles).

Limor Katz CEO, said: “In 2022 the company will lead the market in the USA in the field of customized insoles, and the establishment of two logistics centers in the US (New Jersey and Nevada) has cut down delivery times of products to customers by approximately 25%.”

What is Upstep's foothold in Israel?

Upstep recently established a Big Data array of feet belonging to more than 200,000 customers in the US and intends to continue expanding the database.

Upstep was established in 2017 after two and a half years of development research. Within 5 years of activity in the American market, Upstep became the No. 1 online medical authority in the United States for the treatment of leg pain.

The cost of Upstep’s customized insoles is about 50% cheaper than the cost of insoles purchased in the traditional way, and they are sold with a full warranty.