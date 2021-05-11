Israeli start-up Upstep gains major foothold in US

In the first four months of 2021, the company also increased its sales volume in the US by more than 100%.

Company CEO Limor Katz said: “Following the increase in the volume of the company’s activity, the company established a new plant in Rishon Lezion with an investment of NIS 5 million alongside a plant established about three years ago with an investment of NIS 18 million.”

The company’s insoles recently appeared as one of the 20 recommended products in Rolling Stone magazine.

Upstep , which is owned by Limor Katz, Aviad Raz and Oren Raz, recently signed an agreement with Tal Brody to promote the company’s activities in large companies in the US, including the NBA and the US Army.

Ordering the insole is done through a user-friendly Internet interface. The customer is asked to fill out a detailed questionnaire about lifestyle, medical problems and the field in which they need the insole. After the survey, a customer is sent Upstep’s FeetKit, imprint their feet and send it back free of charge, where expert podiatrists fit a custom insole. After about a month, the customer receives the insole. Upstep custom insole costs about 50% cheaper than traditional insoles.

