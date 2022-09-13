What does swimming with a baby and working with heavy machinery have in common? The last thing you want to see during either activity is an accident.

While swim diapers exist for the former issue, the latter requires a bit more innovative thinking to prevent serious problems. That’s why Shapir Engineering and Industry, an Israeli market leader in the field of infrastructure, is making a strategic investment in the Jerusalem-based startup Ception, a company that uses Artificial Intelligence in order to prevent accidents and improve the productivity and profitability of heavy equipment at construction sites, mines and quarries.

“The advanced AI technologies we implement are changing the reality on the ground and pushing the construction, infrastructure and quarry industries into the Industry 4.0 era with all its operational and economic benefits.” Tal Israel, co-founder and CEO of Ception

Notably, Ception has developed a new AI-based system called MineCept, which reduces accidents from heavy equipment at such sites, thereby making operations more efficient, lowering costs and even contributing to sustainability in these demanding environments.

MineCept has already been incorporated into a variety of projects and industrial sites operated by some of the top players in the mining and construction industries in Israel and the world, including the ICL Group, one of the world's leading fertilizer producers which operates heavy equipment at the Rotem phosphate mine in Israel. MineCept is also used by Netivei Israel, the national transportation infrastructure company, as part of a project aimed at improving the safety and efficiency of heavy equipment.

As far as Shapir is concerned, Ception’s platform is relevant and vital to most areas of Shapir Engineering's activity, and as such the investor is planning to examine Ception’s systems integration into various operational spaces including quarries, industrial plants, construction sites and infrastructure sites.

Workers at the construction site of a new skyscraper, in Jerusalem on April 26, 2021, (credit: NATI SHOHAT/FLASH90)

Ception will also participate in the first cohort of companies in Shapir’s recently-launched tech center, Access, which was founded in order to discover and support future technologies in construction and infrastructure.

"We congratulate Ception on joining the Innovation Center. We believe that the collaboration with the company will yield solutions to industry safety issues in the short term,” said Dr. Ricardo Osiroff, CEO of Access. “We also expect that in the long term, Ception's groundbreaking technology will streamline operations at our sites."