Technion ranks number 40 in the world for number of US patents

The Technion - Israel Institute of Technology ranked 40th in the world on Sunday for the number of approved US patents, which is an exclusive right granted for a new invention.

The Technion had 63 patents in 2021, which had the institution ranked higher than Oxford University and Princeton University, and outranked every institution in Europe for the number of US patents as well. Tel Aviv University came in 68th place on the list.

The official announcement of the Technion's achievement was made by the National Academy of Inventors (NAI) and the Intellectual Property Owners Organization (IPO) - both of which are based in the United States.

“The acceleration of the commercialization of developments and the registration of patents is a target that comes from the strategic decision to tighten the relationship between academia and industry,” Professor Jacob (Koby) Rubinstein, Technion’s executive vice president said. "We intend to continue this trend so as to translate the intellectual property created at the Technion into applications that benefit humanity.”

How would one register for a patent at the Technion?

Patent registration processes at the Israeli institution are led by the Technion Technology Transfer (T3). It assists in promoting the establishment of over a dozen new start-ups per year on average and is responsible for working with hundreds of different industries.

Faculty of Materials Science and Engineering at Technion University. (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

The Technion also places in the Top 20 institutions worldwide in the field of entrepreneurship.