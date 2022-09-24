The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Business & Innovation Tech & Start-ups
 

Technion ranks number 40 in the world for number of US patents

The official announcement of the Technion's achievement was made by the National Academy of Inventors (NAI) and the Intellectual Property Owners Organization (IPO).

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: SEPTEMBER 24, 2022 07:35
The Computer Science Faculty building at Technion University in Haifa, Israel (photo credit: BENY SHLEVICH/WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)
The Computer Science Faculty building at Technion University in Haifa, Israel
(photo credit: BENY SHLEVICH/WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)

The Technion - Israel Institute of Technology ranked 40th in the world on Sunday for the number of approved US patents, which is an exclusive right granted for a new invention.

The Technion had 63 patents in 2021, which had the institution ranked higher than Oxford University and Princeton University, and outranked every institution in Europe for the number of US patents as well. Tel Aviv University came in 68th place on the list.

The official announcement of the Technion's achievement was made by the National Academy of Inventors (NAI) and the Intellectual Property Owners Organization (IPO) - both of which are based in the United States.

“The acceleration of the commercialization of developments and the registration of patents is a target that comes from the strategic decision to tighten the relationship between academia and industry,” Professor Jacob (Koby) Rubinstein, Technion’s executive vice president said. "We intend to continue this trend so as to translate the intellectual property created at the Technion into applications that benefit humanity.”

How would one register for a patent at the Technion?

Patent registration processes at the Israeli institution are led by the Technion Technology Transfer (T3). It assists in promoting the establishment of over a dozen new start-ups per year on average and is responsible for working with hundreds of different industries.

Faculty of Materials Science and Engineering at Technion University. (credit: Wikimedia Commons)Faculty of Materials Science and Engineering at Technion University. (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

"We intend to continue this trend so as to translate the intellectual property created at the Technion into applications that benefit humanity.”

Prof. Jacob Rubinstein

The Technion also places in the Top 20 institutions worldwide in the field of entrepreneurship.



Tags business technion technology entrepreneurship in israel start-up
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by