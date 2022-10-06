Israeli 3D-printing software company Assembrix Ltd has signed an agreement with the monolithic aerospace company Boeing, committing to the development of a platform that will enable 3D-printed part production.

The agreement was signed as part of an existing industrial cooperation agreement between Boeing and the Industrial Cooperation Authority of the Economy and Industry Ministry, which helped to connect the companies.

This latest move is a continuation of a previous agreement that was signed several years ago with Assembrix and allows the Boeing Corporation to manage and protect the company's intellectual property that is exposed to suppliers in the various stages of production.

3D Printing

Assembrix has developed a cloud-based platform that completely virtualizes the process of 3D printing. The company’s Virtual Manufacturing Space platform enables a simpler, more efficient and secure production process by remotely controlling each step of the printing process, from designing to printing.

"We are excited to expand and deepen our partnership with a major player like Boeing, and consider it very important to continue this collaboration for the benefit of various industries that adopt the technology,” said Lior Polak, CEO of Assembrix. “The entrepreneurial spirit and approach to innovation on the part of the two companies creates a tremendous contribution in advancing 3D [printing] around the world."

Boeing 737 MAX 10 model ILA 2018. (credit: WIKIPEDIA)

According to Avi Barber, Vice President of Boeing Mds in Israel, Boeing’s agreement with Assembrix is indicative of the company’s growing interest in collaborating with small- and medium-sized businesses, “and not just large companies as it was in the past.”

Explained Barber, Boeing is expanding its use of 3D printing, using the technology in the creation of over 70,000 parts in civil and military aircraft, missile launchers, space stations and more.