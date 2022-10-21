The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Google Cloud announces new Israel region

The launch of the new region will give local groups the ability to connect with global users and customers and stimulate innovation in the economy, said Google Cloud Israel Manager Boaz Maoz.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: OCTOBER 21, 2022 05:46
3D-printed clouds and figurines are seen in front of the Google Cloud service logo in this illustration taken February 8, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC/ILLUSTRATION/FILE PHOTO)
Google Cloud Israel Manager Boaz Maoz on Wednesday announced the launch of a new region in Tel Aviv called me-west1. As part of the company's cloud network around the world, it projected that the region will add $7.6 billion to Israel's GDP by 2030 and help create over 21,200 jobs that year alone.

Furthermore, Maoz wrote, the launch of the new region will give local groups the ability to connect with global users and customers and stimulate innovation in the economy.

Maoz noted that Israel selected Google Cloud to provide cloud services to government ministries last year, a collaboration that could help both the public and private sectors simplify how they serve users and improve their approach to digital security.

Google Cloud makes moves in Israel

The company said that in recent years, it has increased the presence of Googlers in Haifa and Tel Aviv in order to support its growing customer base and push for innovation across all economic sectors.

“With Google Cloud we are changing the way millions of people read and write, by serving our own Large Language Models on top of the most advanced GPU platform that offers unparalleled performance, availability and elasticity,” said Ori Goshen, CEO of Israeli startup AI21 Labs.

A screen with a Google Cloud logo is pictured during Google's presentation of a detailed investment plan for Germany outside the Google office in Berlin, Germany, August 31, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/ANNEGRET HILSE)A screen with a Google Cloud logo is pictured during Google's presentation of a detailed investment plan for Germany outside the Google office in Berlin, Germany, August 31, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/ANNEGRET HILSE)

“Google Cloud provides us with the tools needed to meet regulatory compliance and security obligations as well as the flexibility and agility to serve the millions of customers that rely on our app every day.”

Dima Levitin, CIO of Paybox

“PayBox is supervised by the Bank of Israel and is completely hosted in the cloud,” said Dima Levitin, CIO of Paybox. “Google Cloud provides us with the tools needed to meet regulatory compliance and security obligations as well as the flexibility and agility to serve the millions of customers that rely on our app every day.”

Google Cloud added that it will be celebrating the launch of the new region in Tel Aviv on November 9. Anyone interested in attending the event may register here.



