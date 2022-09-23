Tel Aviv University (TAU) and the National University of Singapore (NUS) have announced the signing of an agreement for academic collaboration in the fields of quantum-based technologies and quantum data science. The agreement was led by Prof. Yaron Oz, Head of QuanTAU, TAU’s Center for Quantum Science and Technology, and Prof. José Ignacio Latorre, Head of the Centre for Quantum Technologies (CQT) at NUS. The new agreement enhances the evolving ties between Singapore and Israel, and especially between TAU and Singapore’s academic institutions.

Quantum mechanics, or quantum theory, was developed at the beginning of the 20th century, revolutionizing the understanding of physical systems. The world of quantum mechanics is currently in the midst of the second quantum revolution, applying basic quantum concepts to computing, simulation, sensor systems, communication, material science and data science. The new collaboration will promote joint research projects on quantum technologies and quantum data science, faculty exchange programs, and joint conferences, aiming to expand quantum research and develop new applications in this field.

Prof. Yaron Oz, Head of QuanTAU: “Having known the work of researchers at NUS, and especially Prof. José Ignacio Latorre, for many years, I am thrilled about the new collaboration agreement signed between our universities. I am certain that this collaboration will lead to the development of new directions in quantum research and produce impressive achievements.”

Prof. José Ignacio Latorre, Head of the Centre for Quantum Technologies (CQT) at NUS: “We are very happy to promote collaboration with the Quantum Science and Technology Center at Tel Aviv University. The TAU-CQT scheme will support the exchange of researchers between our centers for research and events, which will further enhance relations between Israel and Singapore.”

The QuanTAU Center supports innovative research in quantum mechanics, establishes international collaborations, trains students at all levels, and develops new research directions by recruiting new faculty members and helping them establish their laboratories. The Center also aims to develop collaborations with potential partners in industry and establish an active quantum community at TAU. It sponsors startup funds and holds joint seminars to generate international exposure for its activities. QuanTAU currently leads the project of establishing a quantum communication channel in space, together with CQT and other research centers in India and Canada.