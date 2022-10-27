The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
IDF program to launch teens from the periphery into the high-tech world

The program operates on a wide scale in most localities of the south, and is creating a real revolution in the accessibility of advanced software and cyber studies in the periphery.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: OCTOBER 27, 2022 05:40
A year-opening event was held in honor of 550 trainees of the "Nitzanim" program and their parents this week, led by the IDF Chief of Staff, Maj. Gen. Aviv Kochavi. (photo credit: EREZ BECKER)
(photo credit: EREZ BECKER)

"Nitzanim" is a program of the "Benetivey Udi" association, in partnership with the Cyber ​​ICT and Defense Division, AKA, the National Digital System in the Ministry of Economy, and the Ministry of Education - whose goal is to locate and train young people with potential and a technological orientation in the field of software engineering and cyber.

"I am excited to open a new year of activity with thousands of southern youth who take part in the 'Nitzanim' program and are the future generation of the Negev and of the State of Israel. We are partners in the national goal of increasing the representation of the periphery in recruiting for technological professions in Israel "And we wish a successful and fruitful year to the apprentices and the apprentices who join us," Mordechai Elgarbali, founder of the "Bnetivy Odi" association said.

The program was established in memory of the late Lieutenant Udi Algarbali, a communications officer in the paratroopers brigade who fell in battle in Lebanon.

Nitzanim is a broad and reality-changing program for software studies in the geographic and social periphery of Israel. It is is designed to serve the meeting of the technical goal of doubling the representation of the periphery in the army recruitment for the technological professions.

The establishment of the program is integrated with the process of moving the IDF and the technological units in particular to the south, while setting a goal that the young men and women of the Negev will be integrated into the technological units moving south.

"The Buds program is a reality-changing move in the Negev, which will contribute security, economically and socially. I welcome the establishment of 'Beit Udi' which is currently being established in the city and connects technology and social action," Mayor of Be'er Sheva, Rubik Danilovitz said.

The program operates on a wide scale in most localities of the south, and is creating a real revolution in the accessibility of advanced software and cyber studies in the periphery.

As part of the program, soldiers and officers from the ICT and Cyber ​​Defense Division (in the SMC, Alpha track) conduct programs for students in grades 7-9 throughout the periphery, and also conduct software enrichment classes for 9th graders.

The activity of the soldiers of the SMC-Alpha unit in the last six years within the schools has led hundreds of students from the periphery to choose a technological future.

These days, the program is expanding to include training of apprentices after 12th grade with the aim of allowing them to be placed in advanced technological positions, as well as "Nitzanim To Tech," which trains veterans without a technological background for leading positions in the high-tech world.

Mordechai Algeberli noted with satisfaction that his and his wife's dream, Georgette, is coming true before their eyes. Orit Buravsky, director of the Nitzanim program, stated that the Nitzanim program currently has 1,950 trainees, of which 1,200 are in Galai Middle School, 550 are in high school and 150 are in pre-military preparatory school.

Technology is shaping the world we live in

According to the director of the National Digital Array, Shira Lev Ami, "technology is shaping the world we live in, above and below the surface, in screens, in the clouds, and everything in between. Those who speak this language, those who feel comfortable with it, will shape the next generation of solutions and reality."

"You don't have to take these basics and become a programmer. In fact, almost all the roles of the future that will require creative thinking will involve the understanding and exploitation of technology. How do you prepare for such an unknown future? Learning the language of the future."

Shira Lev Ami

"The digital array is a partner in the Nitzanim program because we believe in you. The participants who are ready to challenge themselves, learn the languages ​​of the future, and then use these tools to make the world a little better place."

The event was attended by IDF Chief Communication and ICT Officer Brig. Gen. Yossi Charadi, Head of the Planning Division and Director of IDF HR Brig. Gen. Amir Vadmani, Mayor of Beer Sheva, Mr. Rubik Danilovich, Deputy Director and Head of Procurement at the Ministry of Defense, Mr. Amir Ronan, Director General of the National Digital System, Shira Lev Ami, Mordechai and Georget Elgarbali, founders of the association, Ofir Elgarbali, CEO of the association "In the paths of Udi", Arnon Zo-Eretz, Chairman of the Udi Center, representatives of the high-tech world in Israel and representatives of the local authorities and other dignitaries.



