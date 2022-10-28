The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Wolt to expand to 15 new settlements near Rishon, Rehovot

Wolt was established in 2014 in Helsinki, Finland, as a convenient, fast and serviceable food delivery platform. It began operating in Israel in 2018. 

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: OCTOBER 28, 2022 06:29
A courier working with Wolt, a meal delivery app service, rides a scooter as he delivers an order from a restaurant, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) crisis, in Tel Aviv, Israel July 9, 2020. (photo credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)
Popular food delivery app Wolt is expanding to about 15 new settlements in the Rishon Lezion area and Rehovot: including Kfar Chabad, Ganoth, Hamed, Tsafaria, Beit Hanan, the military base in Tsirifin and Assaf Harofeh hospital, the company announced on Tuesday.

Tens of thousands of residents in the area will be able to order from the hundreds of restaurants and shops on the platform, with immediate delivery in about half an hour. In addition, the service is expanding to Assaf Harofeh Hospital (Shamir Medical Center) and the military base in Zarifin.

The activity area of ​​Rishon Lezion will expand to the following neighborhoods: Ganoth, Hamad, Kfar Chabad, Tsafaria, Nir Zvi, the Tsirifin military base and the Assaf Harofeh hospital.

"Our activity in the Rishon Lezion and Rehovot area is on a constant upward trend with thousands of new customers, and hundreds of restaurants, shops and couriers joining the platform,” said Hadas Wegman, Director of Expansion at Wolt Israel. 

“We have received inquiries from residents in the surrounding communities who also want to benefit from the immediate deliveries and the excellent service we offer, and we are happy to reach fifteen new communities and also provide deliveries to the soldiers in Zrifin and the Assaf Harofeh hospital.”

What is Wolt?

Wolt was established in 2014 in Helsinki, Finland, as a convenient, fast and serviceable food delivery platform. It currently operates in 23 countries. 

Wolt began operating in Israel at the end of 2018 in Tel Aviv, and since then has expanded to one hundred and twenty localities from north to south, including Haifa, Jerusalem, Beer Sheva, Kiryat, Herzliya, Netanya, Ramat Hasharon, Kfar Saba, Ra'anana and more.

About 4,500 businesses are partners in the Wolt platform today, with hundreds of retail businesses operating in the fields of supermarkets, delicatessens, bakeries, farms, flowers, toys, books and more in addition to restaurants.



