Sheba develops AI healthcare tech with Emirati health-tech company

Leading Abu Dhabi-based AI health-tech company G42 Healthcare will team up with Tel Hashomer’s Sheba Medical Center following the signing of a strategic agreement. The collaborators aim to develop AI-driven solutions related to stem cell research programs, infrastructure building and collaborations for advancement in a variety of healthcare fields including cardiology, oncology, obstetrics, gynecology, diabetes and fertility.

“In line with Sheba Medical Center’s commitment to providing ‘hope without boundaries,’ improving care and supporting its patients in combating even the most complex conditions, we are always on the lookout for impactful collaborations,” said Sheba director-general Yitshak Kreiss. “We are excited to partner with G42 Healthcare to accelerate clinical research and enhance patient access to novel treatments and help in improving patient outcomes with an emphasis on creating a better quality of life.”

G42 Healthcare CEO Ashish Koshy noted that his company “[Looks] forward to leveraging [its] state-of-the-art research capabilities and groundbreaking technologies to support scientific and ethical research, conduct clinical trials and reporting, expand and ensure access to innovation in life-changing treatments.”

What is the cornerstone of the collaboration?

A cornerstone of the collaboration is G42’s organization, Insights Research Organization and Solutions, which supports the development of new drugs and medications using state-of-the-art research capabilities and technologies. G42 Healthcare and Sheba Medical Center aim to utilize these capabilities for clinical trials and joint research projects across both countries.

UAE Ambassador to Israel Mohamed Al Khaja and Israeli President Isaac Herzog at the opening ceremony of the United Arab Emirates embassy in Tel Aviv (credit: MIRIAM ALSTER/FLASH90)

The collaboration between the two countries is the latest of a plethora of agreements that have been forged since the ratification of the Abraham Accords in 2020, which normalized relations between Israel and several Arab nations including the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Morocco.

In the two years since, hundreds of millions of dollars have been invested by Israeli and Emirati businesses, including a recent $60 million investment in Abu Dhabi’s business sector by leading Israeli venture firm OurCrowd.

OurCrown founder and CEO Jon Medved said, “The World Economic Forum ranks the UAE first in the world in best e-infrastructure and macroeconomic stability, and the third most-trusted government. These factors, with numerous other advantages including global talent and market access, underscore... why we will continue to invest in the innovation infrastructure and talent in the country.”