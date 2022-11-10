The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel Elections 2022 Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation
Sheba Medical Center physicians lead Forbes Israel's ranking

Forbes Israel released its annual ranking of Israeli physicians, with the Sheba Medical Center's doctors taking up a large percentage of the list.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: NOVEMBER 10, 2022 04:21
Main entrance to the Sheba Medical Center at Tel Hashomer (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Main entrance to the Sheba Medical Center at Tel Hashomer
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Amongst Israel's 1428 best doctors 222 are from the Sheba Medical Center, according to Forbes Israel. Sheba physicians also lead in over 50% of the specialties, including cardiology, gynecology, oncology and more. 

Forbes Israel's method of ranking the physicians has mostly relied on peer reviews, meaning the physicians rank each other. This method is done in order to eliminate unrelated arguments as well as to prevent the misuse of statistics by physicians. 

Forbes Israel relies on the physicians themselves to decide who is the better physician. From the database collected, only those with significant recommendations were added to the list. 

Sheba's previous honors 

This achievement comes after Sheba's inclusion in the Newsweek top-10 world's best hospitals, coming in first among Israeli hospitals. This was the fourth year in a row that the Ramat Gan hospital has been selected as one of the 10 best hospitals in the world. 

In September, Sheba was ranked by Newsweek as one of the world's smartest hospitals, coming in 13th place on the list. The Newsweek ranking was based mostly on the implementation and the use of smart technology.

Sheba Medical Center hosts Middle East PIPAC workshop for first time. (credit: SHEBA MEDICAL CENTER)Sheba Medical Center hosts Middle East PIPAC workshop for first time. (credit: SHEBA MEDICAL CENTER)

The Newsweek report, also found that Sheba's cardiology, neurosurgery and gastroenterology specialty wards were all within the top 50 in Newsweek’s ranking of best hospitals by medical specialization.

Sheba Medical Center has also contributed to the humanitarian efforts in Ukraine, opening the Kohav Meir field hospital, an Israeli field hospital in Ukraine back in March. The field hospital was named after former Israeli Prime Minister Golda Meir, who was born in Ukraine.  

In September, Sheba Medical Center signed an innovation agreement with Bahrain’s King Hamad American Mission Hospital, with the plan to incorporate certain innovative technologies into AMH’s latest medical facility.

Sheba Medical Center is considered to be the largest medical center in the Middle East. The hospital receives more than a million patients a year and employs about 1,250 physicians, 2,300 nurses, and 1,500 other healthcare workers. 



