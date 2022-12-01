BeeHero raises $42M for Precision Pollination as a Service platform

On Thursday Israeli start-up BeeHero announced the completion of an oversubscribed $42M Series B round, having gathered funds from a large group of investors led by Convent Capital. Following the latest round, BeeHero has raised $64M to date for its proprietary Precision Pollination platform.

The Series B funding will provide further investment in BeeHero’s research and development, generating more data and insight into the Sustainable Agriculture Ecosystem the company is building in order to address the issue of global food security.

“As an Impact Growth Fund that solely focuses on the AgriFood sector, supporting BeeHero falls right within our sweet spot,” said Adrian Vrij, principal at Convent Capital. “BeeHero provides farmers and beekeepers the opportunity to optimize the pollination process while simultaneously maintaining the welfare of bees. This conservation of pollinators in combination with BeeHero’s precision pollination works to ensure agricultural productivity and output, essential to sustaining our food system.”

What is BeeHero?

For several years, BeeHero has focused on the construction of the world’s largest bee and pollination dataset. The company aims to understand more about how this data can help to further optimize pollination. BeeHero’s platform provides farmers with “Precision Pollination as a Service,” enabling commercial beekeepers to remotely track and monitor their apiaries. The company plans to eventually integrate new platform tools to further support growers with an even more accurate, real-time view of their crops’ development, leading to improved decision-making and ultimately better crop outcomes.

BeeHero's founders (from right to left): CEO Omer Davidi, CTO Itai Kanot and COO Yuval Regev. (credit: BEEHERO)

“BeeHero’s mission is to deliver pollination accountability for commercial crop growers, by leveraging big data analytics and machine learning to help them mitigate pollination risk. Thus allowing them to focus on producing more food, securely, and sustainably,” said Omer Davidi, CEO of BeeHero.

“We have seen firsthand the challenges our growers face from insufficient and inadequate pollination." Omer Davidi

“We have seen firsthand the challenges our growers face from insufficient and inadequate pollination. To offset this, more and more farmers are adopting new technologies to meet the nutritional needs of our growing population,” said Davidi. “Our Precision Pollination as a Service platform is a crucial tool farmers can rely on to improve their crop yields. This latest round of funding will help us continue to support the agricultural industry as it faces some of its toughest challenges yet, and is another step towards building a Sustainable Agriculture Ecosystem.”