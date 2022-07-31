White egret orchid developed jagged shape to support hawkmoths - study

Most angiosperms rely on certain organisms to pollinate them so that they can reproduce. Consequently, their flowers have evolved in specific ways to entice pollinators or make their role easier.

Floral petals can serve a variety of functions, such as releasing scent attractants, storing nectar, ensuring that pollen becomes attached to pollinators or serving as a landing pad for pollinators.

A new peer-reviewed study, published in the scientific journal Ecology on Thursday, found that the white egret orchid developed its characteristic jagged shape in order to support hawkmoths, which pollinate the flower.

In the study, researchers found that the orchids produced fewer healthy seeds when their fringes were removed.

Furthermore, the researchers found that hawkmoths were often unable to balance themselves on the flowers without the fringes, which they typically use as a supporting platform while they drink the plant's nectar.

In order to determine how the fringe affects the orchid's reproduction, the researchers removed it.

Although the hawkmoth is nocturnal, it uses its vision to detect flowers, so large flowers with a fringe are attractive to it. Scientists believe that certain flowers developed the fringe in order to attract the moths, as fringed flowers are capable of conserving more resources than fringeless flowers.

Hawkmoth in Olympiaki Akti, Greece (credit: EDAL ANTON LEFTEROV/CC BY-SA 3.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0)/VIA WIKIMEDIA)

The findings suggest that the fringe on the white egret orchid was developed during evolution to support hawkmoths and is not simply a visual aid for the insects, as previously believed.