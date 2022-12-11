The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Podcast Opinion
Bumble implements new platform to prevent sharing unsolicited nudes

The company is the first mainstream dating app to integrate StopNCII’s platform, which will hopefully keep oversharing images to a minimum.

By ZACHY HENNESSEY
Published: DECEMBER 11, 2022 16:01
Popular dating application Bumble has announced that it has become the first dating app to implement the Non-Consensual Intimate Image (NCII) prevention tool, StopNCII.org. By doing so, it aims to eradicate the sharing of unsolicited lewd photos, while also enabling users to prevent their intimate photos from being proliferated across the internet without their consent.

Launched by nonprofit organization SWGfL in 2021 and operated by its Revenge Porn Hotline team, the StopNCII platform is currently being utilized by some of the world’s largest websites, including Facebook, Instagram and TikTok, with the ultimate aim to ensure that photos remain private across all participating technology companies.

After a year of operation, StopNCII.org has helped over 12,000 people create cases in the prevention of intimate images and videos from being shared online without consent.

Stopping intimate images from being shared without consent

‘‘StopNCII.org is a turning point in the ongoing fight against non-consensual intimate image abuse. Anyone who feels worried or is being threatened with the sharing of intimate images can take their control back while taking power away from perpetrators,” said Sophie Mortimer, Revenge Porn Helpline manager at SWGfL.

Bumble logo (credit: Bumble PR) Bumble logo (credit: Bumble PR)

“With our industry partners, we will continue to tackle this global issue and work to support any adult across the world who needs support. We encourage anyone who is experiencing the devastating effects of intimate image abuse to use StopNCII.org and ensure that their private intimate images stay private,” Mortimer said.

Bumble’s integration of the privacy platform seems like a natural move for the app, which has placed consent and safe dating at the forefront of its product since its founding in 2014.

“We’re on a mission to help create a world where all relationships are healthy and equitable. Bumble cares deeply about providing people, particularly women, with the tools they need to feel empowered online. We aim - through our product features, policies, and partnerships to give people more control over their private images,” said Lisa Roman, vice president of public policy at Bumble.

“Our participation in StopNCII.org is another important step in this direction. With more of our lives spent online, non-consensual image abuse is a growing issue that, like other forms of sexual harassment, disproportionately targets and impacts women,” Roman continued. “We’re proud to be partnering with StopNCII.org to fight against intimate image abuse and ensure that the wider internet is a safer space.”



