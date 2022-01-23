Anti-vaxxer revenge porn riles Israeli Knesset committee

Knesset officials decided to no longer permit participants addressing parliamentary committees on Zoom to share screens on Sunday, after an anti-vaccination activist speaking to the Law and Constitution Committee decided to show pornographic photos in an act of protest and revenge.

Law Committee chairman Gilad Kariv (Labor), who is a rabbi, decided to stop the Zoom broadcast immediately. The Knesset Guard and computer department were immediately informed of the incident.

A spokeswoman for the committee said the pornography that was on the Zoom was not shown on the committee's broadcasts online and on television.

The MKs on the committee were discussing extensive new legislation for fighting the coronavirus when the incident occurred.