The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium
Jerusalem Post Business & Innovation Tech & Start-ups
 

LinkedIn is betting on the world of AI more than any other platform and it will pay off big in 2023

By AVI TZDAKA
Published: DECEMBER 27, 2022 10:48
(photo credit: Valery Blagevsky)
(photo credit: Valery Blagevsky)

Following the past year's events, LinkedIn decided to toughen its policy towards fake profiles and content that does not comply with the rules of its community – more so than any other platform. For this reason, it is investing in developing advanced artificial intelligence. While this is a long-term investment, there will also be short-term consequences.

Throughout this year, the news that made the most buzz about LinkedIn was negative. It began with the announcement that LinkedIn was the social network with the most phishing attacks and continued with crypto scams, spam, a hack into LinkedIn's data system, the publication about the experiments that LinkedIn ran on its users, antisemitic posts that LinkedIn did not remove, and even LinkedIn's loss in court to an Israeli company. At the same time, there were good things in the background: new features, improvements and additions at a pace that we have not seen from any other social network in history. The problem for LinkedIn is when the bad news outweighs the good.

While there are issues common to other social media platforms, including Twitter and Facebook, they present a different set of problems for users who intend to use LinkedIn for professional purposes. Between January 1 and June 30, more than 21 million fake accounts were identified and removed from LinkedIn, according to the company's Community Report. Most of those fake accounts ­–  95.3% – were thwarted during registration by automated defenses and cyber security experts.

LinkedIn has taken matters a step further and asked users to report any content that appears to be fake, especially profiles with unusual profile pictures or those with partial work history and other indicators, such as partial profile picture inconsistencies and educational information. But this is not enough.

Why is it more significant than ever?

We need to understand how LinkedIn views these issues to realize their significance. LinkedIn has always done everything to avoid being portrayed as a spam social network. Over the years, it has placed restrictions on users, such as the number of consecutive friend requests that can be sent and how many messages can be sent per day, the number of follow-up invitations that can be issued, and the number of posts and shares that can be sent. With this in mind, it can definitely be said that LinkedIn is fighting spam and everything that goes against its policy regulations.

LinkedIn's announcement about its investment and integration of AI is unprecedented in terms of the power in the never-ending war on spam and the phishing phenomenon. Beyond the fact that the world – and social networks – are gradually integrating tools based on artificial intelligence, LinkedIn is the first to invest and will also be the first to implement these tools.

The LinkedIn Dilemma

As it stands now, such a move is not ideal in terms of LinkedIn's timing. LinkedIn has made many improvements to the platform in the last year, but there is one thing that has not improved – and that is the interface. There is a feeling as if LinkedIn is stuck in this respect, and it seems illogical that, on the one hand, there will be advanced tools that support artificial intelligence, and on the other hand, technologically, its interface will be behind the times.

Finally, two things always seem to occur at LinkedIn.  The first is improvements and new additions, and the second is a signup rate and usage data that only increases over time. Implementing AI-based tools is better done on a static system when there is not a lot of usage data to ensure it works smoothly and takes a minimum amount of time. Regardless, this presents a significant challenge.

What can we expect from LinkedIn?

If we zoom out and look at LinkedIn over the past five years, there is one thing that we always see: the company's dynamism and ability to make adjustments. LinkedIn is the platform that makes the most changes, and this is something we can expect to continue. Even if it announces a thousand new changes, it can stand behind them. This may be part of the company's strategy, or it may be a coincidence. The only certainty is that LinkedIn will continue to succeed and will continue to fascinate.



Tags media technology investment
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by