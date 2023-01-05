Jerusalem-based 200Apps has sold to US-based company

Jerusalem-based 200Apps has sold to US-based American Technology Services (ATS), The Jerusalem Post has learned.

The company was founded in 2014 by CEO Alex Ya’akobov and developed over 250 applications for clients globally. Their customer list included the Jewish Agency, Toys R' Us and Koren Jerusalem. Their recent work with the Jewish Agency included a peer-to-peer lending service.

Ya’akobov told the Post that “the company didn’t put much money into sales and marketing over the past few years due to the strong demand they developed. However, we knew that in order to continue to expand we would need to build out a sales operation and grow the team.”

He continued, “one of the main reasons we were acquired is because ATS has a strong sales team and existing clients, allowing 200Apps to expand to the US and elsewhere.”

Employees of 200Apps (credit: 200Apps)

Why Jerusalem?

Ya’akobov, who grew up in Jerusalem, said that the city is a cornerstone of the company.

Echoing this, Dov Horowitz, CEO of ATS said that “Jerusalem’s rise in advanced technology cannot be ignored in the global marketplace. We are thrilled to be a part of that progress.”

ATS is a full-service technology infrastructure and productivity company.

Andy Wayne, EVP of ATS said that the “acquisition allows us to enhance our offerings further and provide even greater value to our clients. 200Apps brings a wealth of expertise and creative talent to the table, and we are excited to leverage their skills to help our clients be successful."

200Apps was bootstrapped, or self-funded, prior to their sale. Ya’akobov and the team will remain working on the company in Jerusalem.