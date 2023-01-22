This article contains affiliate links to products selected by our editors. JPOST may receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Please note that we only recommend products that we believe are of high quality and that we think would be of value to our readers. We are not responsible for any errors or omissions in the content of this article, or for any loss or damage that may arise from the use of these products."

The Google Pixel 7 is the latest flagship device from the tech giant, and it's making waves in the Android market. Offering flagship-level specs and performance at a mid-range price tag, the Pixel 7 is sure to become a favorite of Android users. But is it really worth the hype it's been receiving? In this article, we'll be reviewing the Pixel 7 to give you an idea of what to expect from the highly anticipated device.

Recently I had the pleasure of trying out the Google Pixel 7 and I must say, it is an impressive device. When I first picked up the phone I was instantly impressed with its design. It features a glass sandwich design with Gorilla Glass Victus making it extra durable while still being sleek and attractive. The camera bar is made of brushed aluminum which gives it a distinct look that sets it apart from the Pixel 6. I also noticed it felt much sturdier in my hand, making it more comfortable to hold.

The display of the Pixel 7 is also noteworthy, with a 1080p panel and up to 90Hz refresh rate. It's not as smooth as the 120Hz panel of the Pixel 7 Pro, but it still provides a smooth viewing experience when navigating the interface. The in-screen fingerprint sensor is much improved, with better sensitivity and reliability compared to the Pixel 6's. It has also been upgraded with Face Unlock for added convenience and security.

When it comes to performance, the Pixel 7 relies on Google's second-gen in-house chip, the Tensor G2. It isn't the most powerful out there, but it handles daily tasks with ease. I noticed that it got slightly warm when gaming or watching videos for an extended period of time, but it didn't impact performance.

One of the best features of the Pixel 7 is its camera system. It sports the same 50MP main shooter and 12MP ultra wide camera as the Pixel 6, so it's no surprise that it captures stunning images. Thanks to Google's algorithms, such as Night Sight and Super Res Zoom, which help to enhance the quality of photos, you can get clear and detailed images even in low light conditions. With the Pixel 7, you can also shoot 4K video at 60FPS, as well as 10-bit HDR 4K video.

The software of the Pixel 7 runs on Android 13 and Google's Pixel UI, which is great for customizing the device. Additionally, there are exclusive features that take advantage of Tensor G2's machine learning capabilities, such as the Recorder app and Call Screening, both of which can come in handy.

Overall, the Google Pixel 7 is an impressive device that packs a lot into a mid-range price tag. From its design to its performance to its cameras and software, it doesn't disappoint. It's a great option for those who want a flagship-level device without the hefty price.

Improved Design of the Google Pixel 7

The Google Pixel 7 features a few minor improvements over its predecessor, the Pixel 6. It still maintains the same glass sandwich design but with a brushed aluminum housing instead of glass on the camera bar, as well as an aluminum frame to hold the two glass halves together. The display on the Pixel 7 is slightly smaller than the Pixel 6 but still offers a refresh rate of up to 90 hertz. Furthermore, the Pixel 7 has a much improved and more reliable fingerprint sensor compared to its predecessor. These design changes make the Pixel 7 more durable and easier to hold, while still providing the same flagship performance.

Google Pixel 7-5G Android Phone

Is the Google Pixel 7's Fingerprint Sensor Reliable?

Google's Pixel 7 has made vast improvements to the reliability of its fingerprint sensor. Compared to the Pixel 6, which was plagued with reliability issues and sluggish response times, the Pixel 7 is much more reliable, with a more accurate and responsive in-screen sensor. From our testing, the Pixel 7 is sturdy and responsive, making it easier to handle than the curved Pixel 7 Pro. The improved fingerprint sensor and slim form-factor make the Pixel 7 a great choice for those looking for a flagship level device without a hefty price tag.

Google Pixel 7-5G Android Phone

Performance of the Google Pixel 7

The Google Pixel 7 offers a range of performance options designed to bring a flagship experience without the price tag. Powered by the second-gen Tensor G2 chipset and coupled with a 1080p display with a 90 Hz refresh rate and a flat edge screen, the Pixel 7 provides a smooth viewing experience and is able to handle daily tasks with no issues. Users can also expect the phone to remain relatively cool even during prolonged gaming sessions. Additionally, the Pixel 7 features an improved and more reliable fingerprint sensor and facial recognition as well as Google's machine learning algorithms to provide excellent photo and video capabilities.

What Camera Features Come With the Google Pixel 7?

Google Pixel 7-5G Android Phone

The Google Pixel 7 packs some of the best camera hardware and software currently available on a smartphone. Featuring a 50 megapixel main shooter and a 12 megapixel ultra-wide lens, users can capture high-quality images with great dynamic range, color reproduction, and sharpness. Google's machine learning algorithms play a big role in producing such clean images, with features like Night Sight, which drastically reduces noise in low-light environments, and Super Res Zoom, which allows users to take photos of objects from a further distance. Further, with its 4K at 60 frames per second resolution, 10-bit HDR at 30 frames per second, and cinematic video capabilities, users will be able to capture stunning videos with the Google Pixel 7.

What is the Battery Life of the Pixel 7?

The Google Pixel 7 boasts a battery life that can make it through a day of heavy usage, with 15 to spare by bedtime. And depending on how you utilize the phone, it should be able to provide up to a day or two of on-screen time. Additionally, charging speeds on the Pixel 7 are quite slow, so users should be prepared to wait awhile to fill up their battery. Nevertheless, these features make the Pixel 7 a great option for those looking for a phone that can last a long time between charges.

Google Pixel 7-5G Android Phone

Pros

Durable design with Gorilla Glass Victus, aluminum frame and flat Edge screen.

Improved and reliable fingerprint sensor, quick Face Unlock and faster Nightside photo capturing.

Impressive camera system with 50 megapixel main shooter and 12 megapixel Ultra wide camera, Night Sight, and Super Res Zoom features.

Cons

Sluggish charging speeds.

Weak performance compared to other phones.

Slightly soft front-facing camera photos and artificial look with HDR video mode.

The Google Pixel 7 is an impressive phone that delivers on its promise of a flagship experience at an affordable price. While some may take issue with the lack of a dedicated telephoto camera, the 50MP main shooter and 12MP ultra wide cameras still produce great images. With a more reliable in-screen fingerprint sensor, improved thermal performance, and a suite of Pixel-exclusive features, you get a lot of bang for your buck. If you're looking for a great mid-range smartphone that won't break the bank, then the Google Pixel 7 is a great option.

Google Pixel 7-5G Android Phone

