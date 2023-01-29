The Breville Bambino Plus: Big on performance and small on size

This article contains affiliate links to products selected by our editors. JPOST may receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Please note that we only recommend products that we believe are of high quality and that we think would be of value to our readers. We are not responsible for any errors or omissions in the content of this article, or for any loss or damage that may arise from the use of these products."

I recently had the pleasure of trying out the Breville Bambino Plus. I was looking for a small espresso machine that could fit into my apartment’s limited counter space and still produce a great cup of coffee. I had seen the Bambino Plus in a few videos and thought I’d give it a go.

Right away I noticed how small and narrow the machine was. I was pleasantly surprised by the size and how it easily fit in a tiny spot on my counter. I liked that the machine had an automated milk frother, so I wouldn't need to worry about manually frothing the milk. The machine came with a double portafilter and four baskets (single and double pressurized and non-pressurized). It also included cleaning products, a milk jug, and two little tools - a razor and a tool to help with the maintenance of the machine.

Setting up the machine was fast and getting used to the process was pretty straightforward. I experimented with different milk temperatures and textures and I was able to quickly get a temperature that I was comfortable with. The milk jug had to be sitting flat and the sensor at the bottom had to be dry and clean for the automated milk frothing to work. One of my favorite features of the machine was being able to manually control the steam. With the plastic group head, I also liked to run a few hot water through to neutralize the temperature. The cup warmer at the top of the machine was convenient for keeping my cups warm.

Overall, I was pleased with the Breville Bambino Plus. If you're looking for an espresso machine that's small, easy to use, and produces great coffee, I recommend giving the Bambino Plus a try.

Why Choose the Breville Bambino Plus?

The Breville Bambino Plus stands out because of its size and convenience. This espresso machine is perfect for limited kitchen spaces and allows you to enjoy a delicious cup of coffee without taking up much room. Additionally, the Bambino Plus comes with a double portafilter and four baskets, a rubber blind for back flushing, cleaning products, a milk jug, and two tools. It also features an automatic milk frother and a cup warmer that can fit up to three cups depending on their size. The machine also has a 1.9 liter water tank, a plastic group head, and a storyboard for cleaning instructions. With its convenience and features, the Breville Bambino Plus offers an easy way to make quality espresso quickly.

Accessories Included with the Breville Bambino Plus

The Breville Bambino Plus is a great appliance for those living in limited spaces who still want to enjoy an espresso-style drink. Not only is it small in size, but it also comes with an array of accessories. The machine is supplied with a double portafilter, four baskets (single and double pressurized and non-pressurized), a rubber blind, cleaning products, a milk jug, and two tools - the Razor, to distribute the coffee, and a tool to remove and clean the steam tip. With the automatic milk frother, you won't have to worry about manually frothing the milk - just set the temperature and texture for the desired outcome. And thanks to the cup warmer at the top, your cup will be pre-warmed for the perfect espresso experience.

Making Espresso with the Breville Bambino Plus

Making espresso with the Breville Bambino Plus is an easy and enjoyable process. First, the plastic insert is removed in order to achieve the desired flavor profile. Then, the temperature of the milk is set to the lowest setting. The steam arm is then used to froth the milk, which should take around 38 seconds. Afterwards, the cup should be on top of the machine to be preheated and the ground coffee is tamped in. The machine is then set to single shot and the milk is added. The steam tip can then be removed with a tool and cleaned with a pin. Finally, the machine should be purged with a tiny bit of steam in order to keep the system clean. Making espresso with the Breville Bambino Plus is an enjoyable experience!

The Different Steam Arm of the Breville Bambino Plus

The Breville Bambino Plus espresso machine has a unique steam arm that stands out from other machines. This steam arm only moves forward and back, so it is not as articulated as other higher-end machines, but it can still be manually controlled. With the steam arm, it is possible to remove the steam tip, clean the holes in the steam tip, and use the steam button to put the machine into manual mode. Additionally, when the jug is removed, the machine will automatically purge the steam to drop a tiny bit of steam and keep the entire system clean. With the innovative steam arm, this machine is a great option for all coffee lovers, from beginners to experts.

What Makes the Breville Bambino Plus Special?

The Breville Bambino Plus offers a variety of convenient features that make it an ideal choice for beginners in the world of espresso. One of the main advantages of this appliance is its small size, which makes it perfect for those who have limited bench space in their homes. It also comes with a double portafilter and four baskets, a rubber blind for back flushing, and cleaning products. Furthermore, it features an automatic milk frother with three temperature settings and three texture settings, that make it easy to craft the perfect espresso-based drink. Additionally, the machine has a cup warmer on top that can hold up to three cups and a plastic group head that can be heated up with hot water. Lastly, the drip tray features a red plastic part that pops out when it's full, preventing it from overflowing.

Living With Breville Bambino Plus

The Breville Bambino Plus is a great choice for those who want to enjoy espresso at home but don't have much room on their kitchen counter. It is an ideal machine for entry-level coffee makers as it is small, has a short start-up time, and also has an automatic milk frother. It is easy to use and also comes with a double portafilter and four baskets, plus a rubber blind. Maintenance is also made easy with the cleaning tools and products that come with the machine. The cup warmers at the top of the machine, plus the PID temperature control, ensures consistent extraction with the right temperature. The Breville Bambino Plus is the perfect machine for those looking to start their espresso journey without taking up too much space.

Pros

Small size – ideal for those with limited bench space.

Quick start up time.

Automatically froths milk and features adjustable settings for both temperature and texture.

Cons

Non-articulating steam arm.

Cups can only fit two to three cups, depending on the size.

Plastic portafilter may require extra steps for achieving optimal extraction.

In conclusion, the Breville Bambino Plus is a great option for a coffee machine if you are looking for something that is small and fast. It comes with all the necessary accessories, such as a double portafilter, four baskets, rubber blinds for back flushing, and two little tools. The machine also has an automatic milk frother, multiple temperature and texture settings, and a cup warmer on the top to keep your drinks warm. For those just starting out in the espresso journey, this is a great machine to get your feet wet. It is small, fast, and comes with great features. We would definitely recommend this machine to anyone in search of an entry level espresso maker.

Question: What are the key features of the Breville Bambino Plus?

Answer: The Breville Bambino Plus is a small and compact espresso machine that is ideal for those living in apartments and with limited bench space. It has a quick start time and an automatic milk frother. It also comes with a double portafilter, four baskets (single and double pressurized and non-pressurized), rubber blind for back flushing, cleaning products for back flushing, milk jug, and two tools (the razor and little tool for taking the steam tip off and clean the holes in the steam tip).

Question: How do you make coffee with the Breville Bambino Plus?

Answer: To make coffee with the Breville Bambino Plus, begin by removing the plastic insert from the machine and setting the temperature of the milk to the lowest setting. Then, insert the milk jug and hit the steam button. After the milk is ready, take out the jug and clean the steam arm. Put your ground coffee in the portafilter and tamp it in, then place the cup on top and hit a single shot. Finally, bring in the milk and mix it with the espresso.

Question: What accessories come with the Breville Bambino Plus?

Answer: The Breville Bambino Plus comes with a double portafilter, four baskets (single and double pressurized and non-pressurized), rubber blind for back flushing, cleaning products for back flushing, milk jug, and two tools (the razor and little tool for taking the steam tip off and clean the holes in the steam tip).

