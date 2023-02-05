The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Introducing VOOTTO: Purify the atmosphere with fresh, clean, clear air

Meet Vootto, a new compact device that purifies the air using advanced technology, also diffusing any toxic gases and perfuming the atmosphere in the room or in the car.

By LIOR NOVICK/MAARIV
Published: FEBRUARY 5, 2023 16:30
With the spread of COVID-19 and the growing awareness of the dangers of pollution, air quality has become a hot news topic recently. That's why this new product is just so perfect for this day and age.

Also, VOOTTO filters and neutralizes food aromas and unpleasant odors and gets rid of any air poisoning or pollution, cigarette smoke, dust, allergens, viruses and bacteria, so that the air that flows into your space is fresh, clean and clear.

The company has additionally developed an innovative air routing system that exclusively uses sanitation technology that was developed at Bar Ilan University over a period of 14 years. This active protection technology captures and destroys 99.97% of polluting substances from bacteria and viruses without releasing harmful byproducts.

How do you use Vootto?

Using the device is very intuitive and it's easy to operate. VOOTTO is designed in the shape of a futuristic cylinder with LED lights in the upper part and comes with a port to connect to a home's electricity, and a connection to plug it into a car lighter.

Also in the box is an active charcoal filter into which you can insert a scent capsule; several scents, which are optional, are available. As soon as you insert the filter into the device and plug it in, it automatically starts working. You can adjust the strength of the suction using a dial on the top.

A home test showed that the device works in very large spaces, too. The pure air is mainly felt when it's used in the car or in bedrooms and bathrooms, but in a large living room, it neutralizes cigarette smoke and diffuses pleasant smells. VOOTTO is marketed at a cost of NIS 590.



