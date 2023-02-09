Twitter users told they are ‘over the daily limit for sending Tweets’

Twitter experienced an outage on Wednesday in which users were told they had reached a daily limit for tweets.

The Jerusalem Post and other users received a message saying "You are over the daily limit for sending Tweets," despite the fact that it had only posted 111 tweets on Wednesday, according to Twitter analytics.

According to Twitter's Help Center, the daily tweet limit is 2,400, with "smaller limits for semi-hourly intervals."

According to Downdetector, over 9,500 users reported technical difficulties just after midnight on Thursday.

WHICH ELON MUSK was behind the seemingly out-of-the-blue decision to buy Twitter? (credit: JOE SKIPPER/REUTERS)

Elon Musk tells Twitter employees to pause new feature development - report

“Please pause for now on new feature development in favor of maximizing system stability and robustness, especially with the Super Bowl coming up.” Twitter CEO Elon Musk in an email to staff

According to technology industry news site The Information, Twitter CEO Elon Musk told employees to pause the development of new features following the outage, which prevented users from tweeting, sending or reading direct messages for over an hour.

"Please pause for now on new feature development in favor of maximizing system stability and robustness, especially with the Super Bowl coming up," Musk wrote in an email, according to the report.