Israeli retail chain uses AI ChatGPT, Midjourney to brand Passover wine

Israeli retail chain Mahsenei Hashuk is rolling out its upcoming kosher-for-Passover wine collection using two popular and widespread artificial intelligence (AI) systems, ChatGPT and Midjourney.

The marketing and branding for the wine, branded as the ADOM COLLECTION, is being done start-to-finish by AI – a first for Israel.

As one of the most widespread retail chains in Israel, it is expected that Mahsenei Hashuk's AI-powered kosher-for-Passover wine could hit hundreds of thousands of customers nationwide.

How is the Israeli company using AI to brand and market its wine?

Midjourney and ChatGPT are both generative AI systems, but they serve very different functions.

The former focuses on AI-generated art. The retailer's marketing team used Midjourney to create a clear and minimalistic label for the ADOM COLLECTION wine.

ChatGPT is an AI chatbot that generates text based on prompts. Here, the program was given instructions to write down the boutique wine production information in a short paragraph printed on the label.

All of this was done over the course of a few hours, whereas doing it normally would have taken weeks or months.

"We're very excited to launch the first commercial product in Israel that was fully branded using artificial intelligence," the Mahsenei Hashuk marketing team said in a statement.

"These advanced technologies have been sweeping the world in several industries and sectors – and for good reason. Combining these two for the branding process led to surprisingly satisfactory results and good speed, so we chose to leave it as the final product with only some slight alterations."

"As a company that both embraces and encourages the use of groundbreaking technologies, it was clear we would take part in the AI revolution as well. The new tools at our disposal are here to stay... so it is a breath of fresh air to build our advertising and marketing this way." Itay Naaman

Marketing director Itay Naaman added that "as a company that both embraces and encourages the use of groundbreaking technologies, it was clear we would take part in the AI revolution as well. The new tools at our disposal are here to stay... so it is a breath of fresh air to build our advertising and marketing this way."

He added that the work of professionals "is still required," but "overall, it is definitely an alternative that will sweep the world of retail on every level."