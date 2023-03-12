The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post Business & Innovation Tech & Start-ups
 

Israeli retail chain uses AI ChatGPT, Midjourney to brand Passover wine

The marketing and branding for the wine, branded as the ADOM COLLECTION, is being done start-to-finish by AI – a first for Israel.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 12, 2023 17:51
Artificial intelligence (photo credit: PIXABAY/WIKIMEDIA)
Artificial intelligence
(photo credit: PIXABAY/WIKIMEDIA)

Israeli retail chain Mahsenei Hashuk is rolling out its upcoming kosher-for-Passover wine collection using two popular and widespread artificial intelligence (AI) systems, ChatGPT and Midjourney.

The marketing and branding for the wine, branded as the ADOM COLLECTION, is being done start-to-finish by AI – a first for Israel.

As one of the most widespread retail chains in Israel, it is expected that Mahsenei Hashuk's AI-powered kosher-for-Passover wine could hit hundreds of thousands of customers nationwide.

How is the Israeli company using AI to brand and market its wine?

Midjourney and ChatGPT are both generative AI systems, but they serve very different functions.

The former focuses on AI-generated art. The retailer's marketing team used Midjourney to create a clear and minimalistic label for the ADOM COLLECTION wine.

(credit: INGIMAGE) (credit: INGIMAGE)

ChatGPT is an AI chatbot that generates text based on prompts. Here, the program was given instructions to write down the boutique wine production information in a short paragraph printed on the label.

All of this was done over the course of a few hours, whereas doing it normally would have taken weeks or months.

"We're very excited to launch the first commercial product in Israel that was fully branded using artificial intelligence," the Mahsenei Hashuk marketing team said in a statement.

"These advanced technologies have been sweeping the world in several industries and sectors – and for good reason. Combining these two for the branding process led to surprisingly satisfactory results and good speed, so we chose to leave it as the final product with only some slight alterations."

"As a company that both embraces and encourages the use of groundbreaking technologies, it was clear we would take part in the AI revolution as well. The new tools at our disposal are here to stay... so it is a breath of fresh air to build our advertising and marketing this way."

Itay Naaman

Marketing director Itay Naaman added that "as a company that both embraces and encourages the use of groundbreaking technologies, it was clear we would take part in the AI revolution as well. The new tools at our disposal are here to stay... so it is a breath of fresh air to build our advertising and marketing this way."

He added that the work of professionals "is still required," but "overall, it is definitely an alternative that will sweep the world of retail on every level."



Tags Passover wine business alcohol Artificial intelligence ChatGPT
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by