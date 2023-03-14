The AI war: Google invests in start-up of ChatGPT veterans

Google announced last month that it invested $300 million in Anthropic, an AI research start-up founded by researchers who left OpenAI, the developer of the ChatGPT AI chatbot.

Google confirmed details of the deal and will receive 10% of Antropic's shares, but didn't provide further details.

Founded back in 2021, Anthropic has made something similar to ChatGPT called Claude (currently in closed beta). As expected, this caught the eye of Google's search admins.

Microsoft and OpenAI expand their partnership

This comes after Microsoft and OpenAI announced the expansion of their partnership, with the tech giant expected to integrate ChatGPT into its Bing search engine.

It's currently unclear if Google plans on integrating Claude into its services like Microsoft plans to do with ChatGPT, or develop a competing product.

OpenAI and ChatGPT logos are seen in this illustration taken, February 3, 2023 (credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC/ILLUSTRATION)

It was also reported that Google is trying a new version of its iconic home page, but replacing the "I'm feeling lucky" button with an option for dialogue-like questions.

This system is reminiscent of ChatGPT's design, and it's likely not by chance. But one advantage this seems to have over ChatGPT is the ability to chat about current events.