Electreon Wireless has announced a strategic agreement with Toyota Motor Corporation and automotive component manufacturer DENSO in order to co-develop Electreon’s wireless charging technology for Toyota Electric vehicles.

Following a long and comprehensive technological evaluation and demonstration of Electreon’s wireless vehicle charging tech, Toyota and DENSO were impressed by the degree of innovation and the technological maturity of the company's products, viewing the wireless charging technology as an effective solution to the many challenges involved in the transition to electric vehicles.

Electreon’s technology operates essentially as a larger-scale version of current wireless phone charging technology. According to Oren Ezer, ElectReon’s CEO and co-founder, the company aims to eventually implement its technology wherever possible. “Our goal is to pave it all over. Of course, we will start with terminals and main roads for buses, but the end goal is to pave it almost everywhere, and to be able to charge all types of vehicles,” he said.

While the company is currently involved in several pilot programs which install the charging technology directly into the road itself, it’s also likely that the new partnership will see the promotion of stationary, in-garage charging spaces for vehicles.

As part of the agreement, the parties will cooperate to promote the technical development of wireless charging technology through several activities, chief among them being the joint development of a wireless kit for easy installation on existing vehicles from a variety of different vehicle manufacturers. As well, Toyota vehicles moving forward will have the technology built-in.

An illustration of Electreon Wireless's dynamic wireless power transfer technology (credit: STUDIO BILDERISH)

International standardization committees

The companies also plan to cooperate in international standardization committees for wireless charging of electric vehicles, hold a pilot in Japan to build a local association of companies and harness decision-makers to promote dynamic wireless charging projects and hold another pilot in the United States and/or Europe to prepare for commercial projects and establish the company's business model.

Toyota and DENSO are committed to promoting a carbon-neutral future by striving for zero CO2 emissions in production and reducing transportation emissions by electric vehicles, and in order to achieve these goals, the companies will work with Electreon to offer solutions and options to as wide a customer base as possible around the world.

“This partnership will make wireless charging accessible to a wide range of drivers and demonstrate the many advantages of the technology as a green and economical solution for charging electric vehicles, which will help promote the green footprint and carbon neutrality of electric vehicles,” said Ezer.