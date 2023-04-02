The government’s controversial judicial overhaul may be making its first significant impact on Israel’s hi-tech sector, according to a new report from Start-Up Nation Policy Institute.

Per SNPI, in the first quarter of 2023, investments in Israeli hi-tech stood at $1.7 billion, marking the lowest quarterly figure since 2018 and the latest in a long downward trend from the industry’s record-setting year in 2021.

According to SNPI’s CEO Uri Gabai, that downward trend is very likely more than just a regression to the mean following hi-tech’s banner success in 2021 when investments in Israeli tech averaged about $8.7 billion per quarter.

“$8.7b per quarter seems like an outlier, and we never expected things to stay stabilized at that level. But we can expect that Israel’s hi-tech should be at roughly $18 billion a year, according to long-term trends in VC investments — we're talking about roughly $4.5b per quarter. When we only have one-third of that, something is definitely going on,” Gabai said.

He suggested that the fall of investments can be chalked up to two primary factors, the first of which is a global economic recession which has affected hi-tech around the world. "We’ve definitely seen a global recession for the last six or seven quarters,” he said.

Investment graph (credit: INGIMAGE)

Political turmoil surrounding the government's judicial overhaul

The second factor in Israel’s hi-tech turbulence, one which is specific to Israel, is the political turmoil surrounding the government’s judicial overhaul, which has generated significant controversy due to its expected negative impact on Israel’s economy.

Critics of the overhaul — a group including hundreds of Israeli and international economists, Nobel Prize Laureates, researchers, tech executives and experts — claim that by weakening the system of checks and balances within Israel’s legal system, the so-called reform is likely to lead to hesitance from investors as the country becomes a less-reliable destination for investment.

Indeed, already several global credit rating organizations including S&P, JPMorgan and Moody’s have raised flags of concern to investors regarding the reform’s effect on Israel’s economy. If investors have already started to get cold feet, it follows that once the reform is actually enacted Israel’s hi-tech sector stands to suffer a major loss in funding, which could potentially lead to the sector’s flight to other countries, where investors will feel safer investing.

According to Gabai, it’s still somewhat early to give a definitive answer as to how much of the start-up nation’s continued decline can be chalked up to the overhaul’s negative perception throughout the global investment community, but it’s still clear that it’s doing something — and not something good.

“In the last quarter, we saw Silicon Valley changing trends with what seems to be a first quarter where the trend is going up. London is still on the same negative trajectory, though, which means that it's very hard for us as researchers to distinguish between the effects of the global recession and what's happening locally in Israel,” he said.

“However it's very clear that the political instability is not contributing anything positive to Israeli hi-tech and the investment in Israeli start-ups,” he said. “This is what I'm most concerned about, not just the $1.7b data point; it is the trend that’s worrying. If the political instability would stop next week, I would absolutely regain my optimism.”