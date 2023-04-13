The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Podcast Gold IRA Companies
Jerusalem Post Business & Innovation Tech & Start-ups
 

Are journalists being replaced by AI? Kuwait has a virtual news anchor

The virtual anchor made her first appearance on a local Kuwait news network and delivered the latest news and headlines.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: APRIL 13, 2023 03:22
Will AI be capable of overpowering humanity? (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Will AI be capable of overpowering humanity?
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

A new AI-generated news presenter has made its debut in Kuwait, marking a ground-breaking development in the world of media.

The virtual anchor, named "Layla", made her first appearance on a local news network, sporting a black jacket and white T-shirt and delivering the latest news and headlines in a neutral and professional tone.

The development of this AI news anchor marks a significant milestone in the field of journalism, as it represents a new era in the way news is delivered to the public.

To replace or not to replace? That is the question

According to the creators of the technology, the AI-generated news presenter uses advanced natural language processing algorithms to read and interpret news stories and then presents them in a manner that is indistinguishable from a human news anchor.

Artificial intelligence chatbots like ChatGPT are changing the world (Illustrative). (credit: PIXABAY) Artificial intelligence chatbots like ChatGPT are changing the world (Illustrative). (credit: PIXABAY)

The use of AI-generated news presenters has been a topic of discussion in the media industry for some time, with many experts predicting that the technology will eventually replace human news anchors altogether.

However, the creators of Layla insist that their technology is not intended to replace human news anchors, but rather to complement them.

"The idea is not to replace human news presenters, but rather to provide an alternative option that can help news networks to deliver news more efficiently and effectively," said one of the creators.

Despite the potential benefits of AI-generated news presenters, the technology has also sparked concerns about the future of journalism and the role of AI in the media industry.

Critics argue that the use of AI-generated news presenters could lead to a loss of jobs for human news anchors and could also lead to the spread of biased or inaccurate information if the algorithms are not properly monitored.

However, proponents of the technology argue that it could help to increase the speed and accuracy of news delivery and could also help to reduce the potential for human error and bias.

Regardless of the potential risks and benefits, the debut of Layla in Kuwait represents a significant step forward in the development of AI-generated news presenters and is likely to have a major impact on the future of the media industry.



Tags media journalism news Artificial intelligence kuwait
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by