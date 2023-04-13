Are journalists being replaced by AI? Kuwait has a virtual news anchor

A new AI-generated news presenter has made its debut in Kuwait, marking a ground-breaking development in the world of media.

The virtual anchor, named "Layla", made her first appearance on a local news network, sporting a black jacket and white T-shirt and delivering the latest news and headlines in a neutral and professional tone.

The development of this AI news anchor marks a significant milestone in the field of journalism, as it represents a new era in the way news is delivered to the public.

To replace or not to replace? That is the question

According to the creators of the technology, the AI-generated news presenter uses advanced natural language processing algorithms to read and interpret news stories and then presents them in a manner that is indistinguishable from a human news anchor.

Artificial intelligence chatbots like ChatGPT are changing the world (Illustrative). (credit: PIXABAY)

The use of AI-generated news presenters has been a topic of discussion in the media industry for some time, with many experts predicting that the technology will eventually replace human news anchors altogether.

However, the creators of Layla insist that their technology is not intended to replace human news anchors, but rather to complement them.

أول مذيعة في #الكويت تعمل بالذكاء الاصطناعي• #فضة.. مذيعة #كويت_نيوز الافتراضية• ما هي نوعية الأخبار التي تفضلونها بتقديم #فضة زميلتنا الجديدة؟ .. شاركونا آراءكم pic.twitter.com/VlVjasSdpb — كويت نيوز (@KuwaitNews) April 8, 2023

"The idea is not to replace human news presenters, but rather to provide an alternative option that can help news networks to deliver news more efficiently and effectively," said one of the creators.

Despite the potential benefits of AI-generated news presenters, the technology has also sparked concerns about the future of journalism and the role of AI in the media industry.

Critics argue that the use of AI-generated news presenters could lead to a loss of jobs for human news anchors and could also lead to the spread of biased or inaccurate information if the algorithms are not properly monitored.

However, proponents of the technology argue that it could help to increase the speed and accuracy of news delivery and could also help to reduce the potential for human error and bias.

Regardless of the potential risks and benefits, the debut of Layla in Kuwait represents a significant step forward in the development of AI-generated news presenters and is likely to have a major impact on the future of the media industry.