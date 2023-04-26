Upstart Ideas: Firm dedicated to preserving Israel's history

“Zionists proclaim new State of Israel; Truman recognizes it and hopes for peace; Tel Aviv is bombed, Egypt orders invasion” reads the top headline of the Saturday, May 15, 1948, edition of The New York Times. Generally, these kinds of famous broadsheets are reserved for only the most serious of collectors or for periodic searches on Google Images. That is until Upstart Ideas, founded by Michael Eglash and Eric Esses, decided to make the paper available in its full form to history junkies and Israel lovers alike.

Based in Jerusalem and founded in 2001, the company specializes in unique educational initiatives and campaigns. Among those is this year’s 75th anniversary of the foundation of Israel.

Esses spoke about the current initiative, saying, “We did it for the 60th anniversary, the 65th... but this is special. We are hoping to spurn celebration and recognize the miracle that is Israel.”

Eglash added that “it can raise excitement and enthusiasm of the modern day independence. It is an opportunity to celebrate and honor Israel at 75.”

Distributing copies of The New York Times edition on Israel's founding

Their business did not start with Israel, nor is it the only aspect of it today. However, being olim and loving the country, they saw a chance to help others honor the country and its achievements. To do so, the company was able to secure the rights to reproduce editions of The New York Times, including the May 15 paper in its entirety, featuring everything from stories about the newly declared state to betting odds for the upcoming Preakness horse race.

THE LOGO of Upstart Ideas. (credit: Courtesy Michael Eglash)

It is quite remarkable reading through one of their copies and seeing how one of the largest newspapers in the world reported on the state’s founding. Most outstanding is how it is described in the “World News Summarized” section:

“Several hours after the state of Israel, the first Hebrew nation in 2,000 years, had been proclaimed in a Zionist declaration of independence...” Indeed, as Esses said, a miracle that had been duly recorded in the annals of history.

To date, Upstart Ideas has distributed anywhere been 60-70,000 copies of the paper – which Eglash says is likely the most reproduced paper ever printed – many of them to tour groups in Israel. One year, all participants of Birthright received a copy. In all, a majority are sold to customers outside of Israel.

One of the more unique aspects of their business is the preservation and distribution of original Life Magazine and National Geographic editions from decades ago, many of them featuring topics such as the agricultural, topographical and wildlife of Israel. It shows that even prior to the state’s foundation, Israel was a topic of intrigue to an international audience, particularly for its biblical significance to Christian readers.

Some of the originals they have are following the 1967 Six Day War, with the original shots of the famous photo of Rabbi Shlomo Goren surrounded by soldiers at the Western Wall, and of Moshe Dayan. Many of these are in original copies of National Geographic.

Among their more interesting products, the company sells Israeli flags that were flown over special sites in Jerusalem, including the Old City.

Esses says any of these, which they offer framed, can be “perfect for bars, man caves... for Israel lovers.”

Their products, including the May 15 edition of The New York Times, can be found on their website israelat75.com, in Steimatzky’s at Ben-Gurion Airport, at Yad Vashem and at a number of independent stores around Israel and the Old City of Jerusalem in particular.

Though celebrations are still in their infancy, scheduled for the whole year of the 75th anniversary, a copy of The New York Times or one of their other collector items can be a great way to show continued support for Israel and its momentous birthday.■