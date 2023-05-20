The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Business & Innovation Tech & Start-ups
 

FemForward kicks off first Moroccan, Israeli cohort in Casablanca

With high hopes of expanding to other Middle Eastern states such as the UAE and Bahrain.

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN
Published: MAY 20, 2023 18:47
The Fem Forward 2023 cohort in Morocco (photo credit: Fem Forward)
The Fem Forward 2023 cohort in Morocco
(photo credit: Fem Forward)

Eleven Israeli women and their leaders participated in the first-ever FemForward seminar in Casablanca this past week. They were paired with 11 Moroccan women for a program addressing gender disparity in managerial positions within the tech industry.

The cohort from Israel included women from all religious backgrounds.

“This is the first time that young women from Israel and Morocco’s technology sector have come together for an intense program in which they will be paving their career paths together while creating lifelong regional friendships across the MENA region,” explained Rachel Wagner Rosenzweig, co-founder and CEO of FemForward.

FemForward was founded in Jerusalem three years ago and has been operating in the capital. This is the first cohort that includes Moroccan women with grants from the American Embassy in Jerusalem and the UAE-Israel Business Council. The program is also operating in collaboration with Commons Zerktouni, Microsoft, McKinsey and AFEM.

 “We express our gratitude to the American Embassy in Jerusalem, the UAE-Israel Business Council and our esteemed partners in Morocco for their invaluable support in creating this transformative program,” said co-founder Fleur Hassan-Nahoum, who is also deputy mayor of Jerusalem and a co-founder of the UAE-Israel Business Council.

Fleur Hassan-Nahoum (left) with Fem Forward Co-founder and CEO Rachel Wagner Rosenzweig (credit: Fem Forward) Fleur Hassan-Nahoum (left) with Fem Forward Co-founder and CEO Rachel Wagner Rosenzweig (credit: Fem Forward)

Women's international mentorship

Each participant was matched with a mentor from a different country in their field.

In addition, over the next two months, the program will continue with weekly online seminars given by women who hold senior hi-tech positions. Topics will include management and negotiation. The workshops will also allow the women to establish connections with their peers and mentors.

Hassan-Nahoum said a second seminar will be held in Israel at the end of July.

“FemForward was set up in Jerusalem three years ago and has seen fantastic results,” Hassan-Nahoum said, noting that 50% of the program’s 100 graduates have seen immediate salary raises and job promotions.

She added that the MENA part of the program kicked off in Morocco, but there are plans to establish cohorts in the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain over the next two years.

“FemForward is committed to shattering the glass ceiling for women in tech,” Wagner Rosenzweig concluded. “I am honored to be a part of this.”



Tags Israel feminism morocco feminism israel morocco israel Abraham Accords
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by