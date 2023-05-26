In revolutionary step, Google to get rid of password logins

Google recently announced it would be supporting a login system without passwords, similar to what Microsoft, Apple, and other companies have already announced.

Google will now allow you to login to your gmail and other Google system without using a password, which will be replaced either with a biometric identification system, a registered smartphone or a security key.

Google's keys comply with FIDO, part of the alliance featuring Apple and Microsoft, so it will also be compatible with all common operating systems between them.

How can you make a Google security key?

To make your own Google security key, log into your account, click on "Manage your Account" and then "Security." Then, simply select "Create a Passkey."

There you can connect your Google account security with a biometric verification method available on your device, whether it's a smartphone or a computer. Usually, this method will either be fingerprint recognition or facial recognition.

A sign is pictured outside a Google office near the company's headquarters in Mountain View, California, US, May 8, 2019. (credit: REUTERS/PARESH DAVE/FILE PHOTO)

If you have an Android phone already linked to your Google account, you can simply use it to access your Google account on other devices.

Google has said that this rollout will take time, so passwords and two-factor verification will still remain in effect. Interestingly, the new security keys eliminates the need for two-factor verification, but it can still be left intact for those who want an extra layer of security.

With this new move, Google has joined a wave of companies supporting password-free logins, such as PayPal, eBay, Kayak and more.