These are the passwords Israelis used the most in 2022

If you use any of these as your password, it might be a good idea to change it.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: NOVEMBER 16, 2022 00:59
An IDF soldier is seen on their computer. (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
An IDF soldier is seen on their computer.
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Worried a hacker could guess your password? Then make sure it's not on this list.

Password manager NordPass released their annual report on the most popular passwords of the year in 30 countries including Israel

The most common password in Israel in 2022 is "sha256," which overtook last year's winner "123456." 

The top 10 passwords in Israel are:

1. sha2562. 1234563. 123454. 1231235. 1234567896. 123456787. 12348. 1212129. 1111110. 111111

How do passwords in Israel compare with other countries?

While "password" is the most loved password globally (used over 4.9 million times), it ranks 106th in Israel.

For the first time, NordPass also analyzed how pop culture trends influence password choices. The group found that many popular movies, sports, food, cars, video games, artists, fashion brands, and even swear words known around the globe are frequently reflected in passwords.

As an example, "mini," "kia," and "ford" are the most common passwords in the "car" category, and "tiffany," "aldo," and "gap"  top the list of fashion brands.

If you use any of these as your password, it might be a good idea to change it.



Tags Israel technology computer hacker
