The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Business & Innovation Tech & Start-ups
 

Noogata unveils AI Assistant to catapult seller success on Amazon's platform

Noogata's new AI assistant empowers eCommerce brands on Amazon by providing proactive insights and strategies for improved visibility and sales growth.

By ZACHY HENNESSEY
Published: JUNE 20, 2023 16:08
Artificial intelligence (Ilustrative) (photo credit: PIXABAY)
Artificial intelligence (Ilustrative)
(photo credit: PIXABAY)

Noogata, a Tel-Aviv based eCommerce platform, released a new AI assistant on Tuesday to give Amazon sellers a competitive edge. 

In today's highly competitive eCommerce landscape, dominated by giants like Amazon, companies face immense challenges in increasing the visibility of their product listings. With millions of items listed on Amazon's platform alone, it's no wonder that brands struggle to stand out amidst the noise. To drive sales, brands have access to a wealth of consumer data through various analytics tools. However, most of these tools are reactive, requiring significant time commitments to discover insights and act upon them effectively and at scale.

Enter Noogata's newly released AI assistant—a notable development in the realm of eCommerce technology. By integrating into a brand's eCommerce data ecosystem and correlating multiple data points, it delivers valuable insights and actionable strategies to eCommerce professionals, empowering them to make informed decisions with greater understanding.

"AI answers the questions large consumer brands didn’t know to ask."

Oren Raboy, co-founder and CEO

Noogata's AI assistant is specifically designed for eCommerce brands and consumer packaged goods companies operating within the Amazon marketplace. Unlike traditional analytics tools, Noogata's assistant functions as a constant team member, seamlessly integrating with a brand's eCommerce data. It correlates diverse data points and swiftly delivers valuable insights and strategies, enabling eCommerce professionals to take prompt action with ease.

To enhance their competitive advantage, Noogata's AI assistant provides a comprehensive overview of the entire Amazon marketplace, allowing brands to monitor competitors and reverse engineer their successful digital shelf strategies. This proactive approach helps brands outperform their competition and drive growth.

Artificial intelligence (illustrative) (credit: WIKIMEDIA) Artificial intelligence (illustrative) (credit: WIKIMEDIA)

Providing valuable insights to sellers

Oren Raboy, the co-founder and CEO of Noogata, emphasized the importance of optimal positioning within the digital shelf of an online marketplace. “70% of shoppers view three or fewer pages of product listings, which means that sellers whose products are not optimally positioned get left behind,” he said. “Instead of manually scanning data and dashboards in search of specific insights, our AI answers the questions large consumer brands didn’t know to ask, and proactively delivers undiscovered insights that substantially impact sales and market share.”

Noogata's AI growth assistant incorporates several powerful tools, including the “AI Insights Feed,” which centralizes discovered insights and generates recommendations for proactive responses to market signals and competitor changes. The “Ad Booster” helps increase the effectiveness of advertising spend by identifying effective keywords and uncovering unique opportunities for a competitive advantage. Additionally, the “Perfect Content tool” simplifies the optimization of Amazon product content by suggesting relevant keywords at scale and providing real-time performance metrics.

Noogata's eCommerce platform has gained recognition from major global brands, including multinational consumer packaged goods companies like Colgate-Palmolive, TaylorMade, and FocusCamera. By using the platform, these brands have been able to streamline their operations in the Amazon ecosystem, gain insights into their competitors, and make improvements to drive success.



Tags Tel Aviv startup hi-tech technology amazon Artificial intelligence online shopping AI
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by