In a rapidly evolving automotive industry, computer vision and artificial intelligence have emerged as transformative forces. Among the handful of pioneers in this domain is Spinframe, a computer-vision-powered vehicle inspection platform that aims to revolutionize the way vehicles are assessed for condition and quality.

Spinframe's approach to vehicle inspection utilizes AI algorithms and computer vision technology to deliver quick, efficient, and accurate assessments of vehicle conditions. By analyzing images and video captured by cameras, Spinframe's platform can detect and identify various types of damage, such as scratches, dents, and mechanical issues, with notable precision. This technology not only streamlines the inspection process but also significantly reduces the margin of error, providing more reliable data for insurance claims, pre-purchase inspections, and fleet management.

In an interview with The Jerusalem Post, Spinframe's founder and CEO Ori Dangur discussed what sets their technology apart from competitors in the growing AI vehicle inspection market and granted insights into the future of computer-vision-based vehicle inspection.

Dangur began by laying out the field of competition: “On the left side, we can find companies that provide stationary solutions like [fellow vehicle inspection start-up] UVeye. It's a unique, maybe specific hardware that you need to deploy outdoors, and the price is pretty high, I believe.”

“On the right side, you can find companies that provide only damage detection using a mobile device: like a phone or tablet or any kind of other solution that is not based on a specific hardware,” he noted, referring to companies such as Click-Ins, which enables quick vehicle inspection using a mobile device’s camera.

Ori Dangur, Founder & CEO of Spinframe (credit: OMER HACOHEN)

“At Spinframe, we’ve developed our technology as a kind of hybrid approach, so that we know how to provide a condition report from any kind of source, be it an off-the-shelf camera or otherwise,” he concluded.

The competition remains fierce

The competition in the AI vehicle inspection market remains fierce, as an increasing number of companies recognize the potential of the technology. Dangur acknowledged the formidable presence of Spinframe’s competitors but expressed confidence in the company’s ability to hold its own within the sector, noting that seeing his competitors do well during the current market is ultimately a good sign for business.

“I have to say that there are certainly [strong] competitors, and I think that all of them are doing a good job. If you can raise money at this time, and your competitors can too, it means that there’s a [healthy] market here, so it's good for us,” he said.

Looking ahead, the future of computer-vision-based vehicle inspection appears promising, especially given recent leaps in advancement for AI. Dangur noted two major milestones for future iterations of the tech.

“First of all, the ability to identify anomalies in different conditions — it could be under direct sun, it could be when you have mud on the vehicle, it could be in the rain, etcetera. This is something that needs to be solved,” he said.

Second, he explained that he envisions a future in which more advanced and connected AI is able to fully automate the condition inspection pipeline. “If you can make this process fully automated, the platform could detect any damages in one second, refer to a price list, and then because you have the company’s credit line on file, then you can charge it fully automatically,” he said.

“I think that this will be a game changer because then you won't need a service advisor in the workshop, you don't need any kind employees in those areas,” Dangur said. “I believe that the full process will be automated within maybe one or one and a half years from now. And this will be, in this area, the next step.”