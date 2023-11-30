Caution! Samsung Galaxy update may damage screen

Samsung recently rolled out its Android operating system update, One UI 6.0, for both high-end and mid-range Galaxy devices. While the update introduces various new features and design changes, it unfortunately omits a critical safeguard against screen burn-in, posing a risk to the OLED screens commonly used by Samsung.

Static elements like application icons, if left unchanged over time, can become permanently "burned" onto the screen, leaving an indelible mark.

Most modern smartphones with OLED panels, including Samsung's devices, incorporate a built-in feature that subtly shifts pixels on the screen every few minutes, particularly in the upper and lower bars, to mitigate the risk of burn-in.

Why would Samsung's new Galaxy update damage your screen?

The crux of the problem lies in the fact that repairing burnt pixels requires replacing the entire panel, which is expensive and impractical. Moreover, free repairs are only available for devices still under warranty.

Pixel shifting is a widely employed technique for preventing screen burn-in on OLED displays, and Samsung has utilized it since the launch of the Galaxy S3. If you have not yet updated your device, it is advisable to stick with version One UI 5, which includes the screen burn protection feature, until Samsung addresses this issue with a future update.