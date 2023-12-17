Goodbye cookies: Google to eliminate annoying Internet tracking feature

Have you ever visited a shopping site only to feel like it's relentlessly chasing you across the Internet?

The culprit behind this annoyance is the "third-party cookies" that we unknowingly accept. These cookies are utilized by various advertising networks and companies, primarily serving those who collect your information.

However, their reign is finally coming to an end.

Google has revealed its plans to explore the possibility of eliminating this tool, which has long irritated surfers. Starting from January 4, 1% of Chrome browser users will be greeted with a surprise: That access to third-party cookie files by websites will be disabled. In the event of any browsing malfunctions, Google will enable cookies for specific websites.

Advertising companies protest Google's move to eliminate cookies

However, advertising companies have raised concerns about their dependency on Google's user databases if cookies are blocked.

They argue that this limitation would hinder their ability to collect information for personalized ads targeting surfers.