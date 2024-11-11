Crypto battle: Pro-Israel cryptocurrency 'Go Israel' launched to counter pro-Palestine coin

Following the astounding success of pro-Palestine cryptocurrency, YAFA, Go Israel is launching a cryptocurrency advocacy for Israel to serve as an "ideological counterweight" to ongoing blockchain activism, according to a statement on Monday.

The statement said that the new coin "aims to rally global support for the Jewish state while serving as a financial and ideological counterweight in the increasingly polarized world of blockchain activism."

The currency was established as a decentralized autonomous organization in order to allow supporters worldwide to participate in its development.

The founders said they aimed to raise $7,102,203 in a symbolic nod to the October 7, 2023, attacks.

The coin's creators hoped to solidify global support for Israel while fostering a sense of resilience and unity among its backers.

Trump's reelection brings new life

The choice to launch the coin also comes only days after Donald Trump's victory in the 2024 US election, which caused cryptocurrency markets to soar.

They tie it to Trump's 2016 policies and growing distrust in the financial system.

They highlight that older legacy cryptocurrencies, like Bitcoin and Ethereum, began as a "niche financial experiment" and eventually became an important part of economic expression during world crises such as the COVID-19 pandemic and war in Ukraine.

"This is about more than money," a spokesperson said. "It's about creating a tangible way for people to stand with Israel in a decentralized world. The coin serves as both a financial tool and a statement of pride, democracy, and freedom."

“We’re not just competing with another cryptocurrency,” said one of the project leaders. “We’re competing for the narrative. And in this battle, we intend to win.”