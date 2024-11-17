ICI 2024: Innovation in Cardiovascular Interventions - Israel leads the way

The 2024 conference on innovation in interventional cardiology, ICI, will take place for the 29th year in Tel Aviv, led by Professor Chaim Lotan and Professor Rafi Beyar, attracting cardiologists, entrepreneurs, hi-tech companies, and global health organizations as it does every year.

Despite the challenging and difficult times, Israeli innovation continues to make waves in the cardiology field. The ICI conference is the first in the world to implement innovation in all its aspects into the realm of interventional cardiology, and from there it has expanded into other areas of heart and vascular diseases. Progress both locally and globally continues to lead the field of cardiology, and all of this will be discussed at the upcoming conference. The main topics to be addressed include heart valve implantation via catheterization, coronary artery stents, heart failure, electrical activity and arrhythmias, stroke treatment through catheterization, and digital health. All these fields are supported by various imaging technologies, which serve as the doctors' eyes into the body, along with the rapidly advancing artificial intelligence.

The past year has been a difficult and challenging one for innovation, but the recently released Israeli ecosystem report shows private investments exceeding $10 billion—a 30% increase compared to the previous year—and $12 billion in acquisition deals—a 40% increase. In contrast, Israel faced a more significant decline in investment rounds compared to the US, yet it manages to maintain its leadership compared to Europe. This year, funding in the health industry has risen to $350 million, an increase over last year.

The field of cardiology has been particularly fruitful this year. Noteworthy is the massive deal of V-WAVE, which was acquired by J&J for $1.6 billion. This invention, which alleviates pressure on the left atrium by creating a hole in the septum between the atria, benefits patients with heart failure—a concept first proposed by Professor Gadi Keren. Another interesting acquisition is that of INNOVALVE by Edwards for nearly $400 million—a very unique mitral valve developed by two heart surgeons from Sheba Hospital, Professor Ehud Raanani and Professor Boris Orlev. Additionally, an impressive investment of over $100 million by international funds in Magenta Medical company, which is developing a blood pump for the heart with unique technology, and a noteworthy deal where CATHWORKS is being acquired by Medtronic for nearly $600 million for heart assessment—developed by Professor Ran Kornowski from Rabin Hospital. Many other heart-related companies are at various stages of development in Israel.

The Israeli community of entrepreneurs and cardiologists is vibrant and thriving. Our doctors and companies appear at all major conferences worldwide, but this is home, the source of bubbling innovation. The entrepreneurial spirit in Israel is hard to suppress!

The ICI conference is the premier platform for hi-tech companies in the fields of heart and vascular health. It connects the doctor, entrepreneur, investor, and regulator, creating a continuum with the giant companies dominating the clinical world. The conference is one of the mechanisms accelerating the advancement of Israeli technology, which we encounter at leading conferences worldwide and in various hospitals. Special sessions at the conference will also include a showcase of new technologies, which always attracts entrepreneurs, doctors, venture capital funds, and angel investors. There will be special sessions discussing patent submissions, a very important topic in any technological development, opportunities for 1X1 meetings between entrepreneurs, funds, and investors, and a special platform for live presentations of catheterizations with new technologies.

During the conference, an innovation award of $200,000 will also be given to a company in the field. Nearly 30 companies from around the world are competing for the prestigious award named after Jon de Haan. Competitors will present innovative valves, AI-based methods for diagnosing heart diseases, heart failure treatment methods, and more.

Professor Chaim Lotan: "We expect full participation from doctors and entrepreneurs in Israel at the ICI conference- a blue and white Israeli event attended by international opinion leaders. This is the place to be to remain at the forefront of science in various heart fields."

Professor Rafi Beyar: "This year, we will continue to promote innovation and development in Israel through ICI, where the doctor, entrepreneur, and industry meet, and ideas to solve unresolved problems are born and advanced." Advertisement

ICI Meeting December 9-10, 2024 Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

David Intercontinental Hotel, Tel Aviv

Click Here to Register